A two-alarm fire with smoke visible for miles broke out late Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities said.

Photos posted on Twitter by the Philadelphia Fire Department showed a large pile of tires burning near 61st Street and Lindbergh Boulevard. The Fire Department said about 100 personnel have been involved starting around 3 p.m. in battling the blaze at what was described as a junkyard.

The fire was declared under control at 5:30 and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.