5 people wounded in Feltonville shooting

Five people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the city’s Feltonville section, police said.

The shooting occurred outside in the area of East Wyoming Avenue and D Street around 8:40 p.m., police said.

Four victims were transported by police to Temple University Hospital. A fifth victim arrived by private vehicle, police said. Their conditions were not immediately available.

More than 900 people have been shot in Philadelphia so far this year, a 20% decrease compared with the same time last year, police data show. The moderate decline follows three of the city’s most violent years on record, and the rate of shootings remains double that of eight years ago.

No arrests were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.