More than 100 firefighters battle four-alarm fire in Frankford

More than 100 firefighters were battling a four-alarm blaze that ripped through a four-story building in Frankford on Friday morning, a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson said.

The fire started at a building on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m., said Rachel Cunningham, the fire department spokesperson. The blaze quickly escalated to four alarms and more than 100 firefighters responded to try to put the flames under control, she said.

The fire spread to vehicles nearby, she said, and no injuries have been reported to civilians or firefighters.

The fire marshal is on scene and Peco has been requested to turn off power to the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.