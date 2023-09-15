T-minus two months until Philadelphians can lift off into space with a brand new exhibit coming to a solar system near you.

Wondrous Space, a two-story space exploration exhibit, is opening Saturday, Nov. 4, at The Franklin Institute. Partially backed by a $3 million gift from The Boeing Company, a manufacturer of satellites and rockets for space, among other things, this new exhibit will cost a total of $8.5 million.

Visitors will have the chance to immerse themselves in simulations of black holes, witness awe-inspiring space phenomena, and learn about the future technology that will make life and work viable in the cosmos.

Some of the objects on display will include two rovers from Carnegie Mellon University, a 10-foot-long rocket engine from Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and artifacts on loan from Boeing, Kennedy Space Center, ILC Dover, CMU, JPL, Smart Tire, Aleph Farms, Alluxa, and the award-winning inventor of space bread, Hope Hersh.

Over the coming years, Wondrous Space along with other installations will help transform the Institute’s programming to larger-scale, more future-focused exhibits on emerging scientific trends, according to The Franklin Institute.

Wonderous Space’s 7,500-square-foot exhibit is the first one designed with help from an external design team, led by creative director Dan Picard, co-owner of the Black-owned experiential design firm MDSX. The Franklin Institute’s Chief Experience and Strategy Officer, Abby Bysshe, set out with her team to bring MDSX’s designs to life in order to create not only a scientific but also an artistic and sensory marvel.

“We brought in a traditional theme park designer into the mix so that there are different companies pushing against what our museum mindset might be,” said Bysshe. “When those things combine you get an exhibit that’s pushing into a new realm of experience — it’s really great to bring in a more diverse group of people that really get the creative juices flowing.”

According to the Institute’s President and CEO, Larry Dubinski, all of these changes will complement the museum’s 200th anniversary in 2024 as it looks back in pride at all it has accomplished while helping visitors peer into what’s next for the science and technology field of tomorrow. He said this programming hopes to inspire a new wave of young people to understand that the future of space exploration is dependent on the scientists, researchers, and builders of today.

“We really want younger people to see for themselves that these are real jobs,” said Dubinksi. “Yes, there’s only X number of astronauts, but beyond that, there are engineers, scientists, and people in skilled labor that are putting these space crafts, spacesuits and rovers together, as well as the food science that’s behind what goes into space.”

Other big news that will come as a major win to astronomers out there is the reopening of the Holt & Miller Observatory on Nov. 4 which had been closed for refurbishment. Additionally, launching alongside Wondrous Space, is The Franklin Institute’s new podcast featuring its chief astronomer, The Curious Cosmos with Derrick Pitts, on Sept. 12, the 2023 annular eclipse museum viewing event on Oct. 14 and the unveiling of a larger-than-life replica of Mars created by UK artist Luke Jerram that will be on display from Nov. 2 through Nov. 19.