How to watch the Italian Air Force fly over Philadelphia

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Italian Air Force!

The Frecce Tricolori — the Italian Air Force’s high-flyin’ show team — will pass over Philadelphia Monday morning as part of their North American tour. The event, which was scheduled for 10 a.m., has been pushed back to 10:30 a.m..

The 10 jet troupe will start over Northeast Philadelphia and fly south to the Ben Franklin Bridge, their signature red, green, and white smoke trails following close behind. Then, they will turn west to fly over downtown and the Philadelphia Museum of Art before heading back to the Northeast to close the loop.

The shows are roughly 30 minute long.

This is Frecce Tricolori’s first North American tour in over 30 years, with previous stops in New York City, Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Augusta, Ga. Their next stop will be in Ocean City, Md. on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, where they will headline the OC Air Show.