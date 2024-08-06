No insurance? No problem. This free medical, dental, and vision clinic is coming to Philadelphia in August.

A nationwide traveling health care clinic is making a stop in Philadelphia in late August to provide free medical, dental, and vision care with no eligibility requirements.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) will operate its pop-up clinic on Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25, inside the Mariana Bracetti Academy in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Adults and children will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis, without needing proof of income, identification, or citizenship.

Since 1985, the nonprofit has traveled the country hosting pop-up clinics for underinsured or uninsured Americans. RAM organizes teams of local volunteer licensed medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, to provide care. According to recent Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) polling, one in four Americans skip health care due to the costs, with that number rising to six out of 10 for those uninsured.

Brad Hutchins, RAM’s regional coordinator, said patients don’t need to bring ID, insurance, immigration papers, or health care records. Patients will receive medical care in addition to either dental or vision care, but not both, due to the number of expected patients.

“Just show up, and if you have a need we’re able to serve, we’ll do so,” Hutchins said. “We will have a capacity for vision and dental, mainly because those are the two most requested services and we want to help as many as we can.”

Volunteer medical professionals will provide free nonemergency urgent care, such as health exams and treatment for aches, pains, cuts, mild illness, skin conditions, and infections. Additionally, free reproductive health screenings, like a Pap smear, are available.

Dental care includes free teeth cleanings, extractions, fillings, and X-rays, as needed. Vision care will provide patients with a comprehensive eye exam with the ability to receive a free pair of glasses on the day of the visit or by mail, depending on the complexity of the prescription.

Hutchins encourages patients to show up as early as possible to reserve their place in line and bring food, water, and reading or watching materials to pass the hours-long wait. Bathrooms will be available on-site.

“We will have a parking lot opening at midnight on Friday night going into Saturday for patients to come early, and have a safe place to wait until Saturday morning at 6 a.m. when doors open,” Hutchins said.

The lot at Mariana Bracetti Academy opens at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, where RAM will allow a limited number of cars to wait until 6 a.m. Saturday’s clinic will operate from 6 a.m. to roughly 5 p.m., and Sunday’s clinic will operate from 6 a.m. to around noon.

“Each day, we’ll serve patients until we’ve reached capacity, which means we don’t want to overextend ourselves and want to be mindful of the safety of the providers and our patients. The providers doing the medical procedures are doing an excess of eight to 10 hours standing chairside — that’s when fatigue sets in.”

When patients arrive at the parking lot, they will receive a ticket. Once checked in, patients should expect to wait “a few hours” to be seen by medical professionals, Hutchins said. Depending on the number of patients that show up, there is a possibility that not everyone will receive services.

Remote Area Medical free health care clinic in Philadelphia

Remote Area Medical’s free medical, dental, and vision clinic opens to the public from Aug. 24-25 at the Mariana Bracetti Academy. No proof of income, ID, insurance, or citizenship required.

Saturday, Aug. 24, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the waiting lot opening at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night. Sunday, Aug. 25, from 6 a.m. to noon, with the waiting lot opening at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday night.

📍1840 Torresdale Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124, 📞 865-579-1530, 🌐 ramusa.org