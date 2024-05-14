A Southwest Philly park has been recognized for its volunteer-led native plant project

Native plants are all the rage right now, and perhaps no one knows that better than the folks at Friends of Wharton Square Park, who have won an award for their native plant garden at Wharton Square Park.

Last month, the Friends group, in partnership with the Master Watershed Stewards of Philadelphia County, won the 2024 Governor’s Awards For Environmental Excellence along with 22 other recipients. They were the sole Philly-focused winners.

According to a press release on the State’s website, their win was for “their project that created a network of eight native plant gardens that incorporated high-visibility areas to promote environmental education and enhance the experience of the park, while still achieving ecosystem benefits.”

In a press release sent to The Inquirer from the Friends group, it is explained that “the gardens cover approximately 1,500 square feet, and include 600 plants and 16 native plant species. The gardens are designated Watershed Friendly Property and are a designated Pollinator Habitat.”

The park and its native plant garden are a welcome refuge for the community on Washington Avenue, an industrial stretch of road that can feel like a boiler room on a hot summer day due to lack of trees and the abundance of blacktop and vehicular activity.

Happy Native Species Day

Stephanie Gregerman, organizer of the project, takes deep pride in the Master Watershed Stewards program, which is focused on going into the local community and helping to disperse important watershed impacting information about pollution control and awareness and the importance of native plants.

“What we end up doing is showcasing something that’s accessible to people like native planting or pretty flowers so that we can start the discussion around why [we do it],” Gregerman said.

“I’m very happy to raise the overall awareness of the actions that can be taken to help our environment, especially when they are very much within a community’s hands.”

Emotionally, Gregerman recalled a moment with a community member who was shocked to hear that his local park had won a state award.

“He was like ‘What?! Wharton Square Park won an award?! I can’t believe we won!’,” she said.

““The beauty of the award is that [the project] is volunteer led.” Nakia Carr

“This resident was just so amazed that [his park] was recognized. Even though I’m not big on awards necessarily, I now appreciate what it means to people. I am proud to bring [the award] home for the neighborhood.”

To celebrate Native Species Day and their award, the Friends group is holding an event at Wharton Square Park from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 16. State Rep. Jordan Harris, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, Philadelphia Parks and Rec leadership, and other Philadelphia officials are expected to be in attendance.

Attendees can expect to see the native plant garden, meet the volunteers that put the garden together, and enjoy snacks like sheet cake and pretzels.

Board President Nakia Carr is proud of the award, but feels the community aspect deserves more emphasis.

“The beauty of the award is that [the project] is volunteer led. You have everyone coming together to make this possible,” she said.

“It brings people together. That’s the moment that needs to be captured. You have young, old, Black, white. It’s just a space where … the project [is] bringing everyone together.”

Connecting community and nature

The planting event that resulted in the award-winning garden was held back in June of 2023. It was a community event called “Plant the Park” and according to a press release, more than 40 volunteers teamed up with five volunteer planting teams to flex their green thumbs. Volunteers prepared soil with compost, designed planting configurations, worked with mulch, and put plants in the ground.

“I’ve always had a close connection when it came to nature,” said Tayza Hill, one of the volunteers who got involved through Books with Buddies, a reading group catered towards kids three to six years old. “Moving to the city, especially being in Southwest Philly, there’s not as much greenery. Plants that are natural to the Pennsylvania landscape make me even more prideful of my neighborhood park and its beauty.”

“Plants that are natural to the Pennsylvania landscape make me even more prideful of my neighborhood park and its beauty.” Tayza Hill

Hill didn’t grow up in Philadelphia, but values the community she has become a part of and the opportunities volunteering at the park have afforded her. Being in community with the Friends group and others at the park means that she can look forward to seeing more of her neighbors, including Miss Betty, one of the neighborhood elders.

“[I have] become a part of this community and wanted to make sure that it’s more than renting a home but actually adding to the neighborhood in a positive way,” she said.

The event will be held at Wharton Square Park at 2300 Wharton St. in Philadelphia, Pa. from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 16. No reservation is required, just show up.