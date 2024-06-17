Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger is closing its doors after 28 years

After operating for 28 years, the Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger, a nonprofit for food assistance, will close on June 28.

The nonprofit’s limited funding made it difficult to pay employees and sustain itself, executive director Melody Keim said. The organization explored a potential merger, but ultimately decided on closing, said Keim.

Advertisement

“It’s heartbreaking for the clients and the folks we serve,” said Keim. “But it’s also heartbreaking for our team because this is also their livelihood. They’re all passionate about this work.”

One in 10 households nationally lack sufficient food to feed their families, according to the coalition’s most recent annual report. In Philadelphia, where nearly 22% of residents live in poverty, even more households, nearly 14%, are food insecure.

The closure is a “massive blow” to the hunger relief infrastructure in the Philadelphia region, said George Matysik, executive director of Share Food Program, a food bank that had been in merger discussions with the coalition. He added that it reveals “serious cracks in the foundation of the social safety net developing,” and said a lack of resources was the leading cause of food assistance organizations’ struggles.

“After decades of collaboration [with the coalition], it is incredibly disheartening to see this happening when we know the only lacking ingredient is resources,” Matysik said.

Since 1996, the coalition has connected individuals to food resources, including meals and food pantries, along with increased access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It also advocates for anti-hunger policies and programs. In 2023, the coalition provided more than 500,000 people across the Philadelphia region access to food.

“We know that hunger is preventable,” Keim said. “... By connecting people with the things they need, we also provide short term relief and fight for those lasting solutions.”

The coalition has 12 employees, and their jobs will officially end on June 28. SNAP Hotline services will remain open until June 28. Clients will then be referred to PACE Center at Penn Asian Senior Services for food assistance or resources. Additional resources about SNAP benefits, local food sites, and summer meals for kids are available on the organization’s website.