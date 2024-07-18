7-month-old boy wounded in Holmesburg shooting

A 7-month-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the leg Thursday evening in the city’s Holmesburg section, police said.

The shooting occurred outside around 5:50 p.m. on the 4000 block of Meridian Street near Frankford Avenue, police said.

The baby was taken by private vehicle to Nazareth Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia, and then was transferred by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

The baby was expected to be transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police reported no arrests.