A brief history of the Holmesburg Prison experiments

1995: Holmesburg, which opened in 1896 for those serving short sentences or awaiting trial, closes.

1998: Allen M. Hornblum, who was director of adult literacy for Philadelphia prisons and became aware of the testing program, releases his book, “Acres of Skin: Human Experiments at Holmesburg Prison,” which documented the horrors of the medical experiments.

2000: About 300 former Holmesburg study participants sue Kligman, Penn, the City of Philadelphia, Dow Chemical, and Johnson & Johnson for exposing them to “infectious diseases, radioactive isotopes, and psychotic drugs such as LSD without having given informed consent.” A year later, a court rules that the statute of limitations had expired.

2002: City Council holds a hearing on the medical experiments at Holmesburg.

2003: A group known as The Holmesburg Survivors protests outside the College of Physicians when it presents a lifetime achievement award to Kligman. The College of Physicians issues an apology 20 years later, in 2023.

2010: Kligman, 93, dies of a heart attack. He had been a member of Penn’s faculty for over 50 years.

2021: J. Larry Jameson, then the dean of Penn Medicine and now Interim President of the University of Pennsylvania, issues an apology, calling Kligman’s experiments “disrespectful.”