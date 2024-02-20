There was a horse on the loose on I-95 in Port Richmond

Why did the horse cross I-95? To get to the other side.

A rogue horse was spotted galloping on I-95 between the Girard and Allegheny Avenue exits early Tuesday morning. The horse’s owners worked with Philadelphia and Pennsylvania State Police to recapture the horse on Westermorland Street in Port Richmond around 6:45 a.m.

Philadelphia police told CBS3 they received reports of a horse running along the highway throughout the morning, but that is it unclear where the horse came from. The horse was first spotted on I-95, police said, before making its way onto the I-676 and then I-95.

“I have no idea how he got lose,” a man in a light blue Fletcher Street Riding Club sweatshirt told reporters while loading the horse into a trailer. The man — who did not identify himself — said that somebody let the horse out. The stallion would also be okay, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Photographer Alejandro A. Alvarez contributed to this article.