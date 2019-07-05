A man fishing in the Delaware River found human remains Thursday, Philadelphia Police said.
The fisherman reported the discovery to police at about 8 p.m. Thursday that he had found part of a right leg, from the kneecap to the foot, while fishing in the river in Port Richmond. The foot had a sneaker on, police said.
Police said the fisherman, who is 27, found the leg while fishing near Graffiti Pier — a former coal dock now tagged with graffiti that is now expected to become a public park.
Police opened an investigation and were searching for additional remains Thursday night.