Three people died overnight due to two fatal car crashes, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

In one crash, a sedan headed southbound on North Broad Street collided with a Toyota RAV 4 at the intersection of Broad and West Hunting Park Avenue in the Hunting Park section of the city around 1:40 a.m.

Two men, whose names were not released by police, died in the crash. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Later Tuesday morning, another fatal crash occurred at 1000 S. Front Street in Pennsport at 5:58 a.m.

A man who was crossing the street was struck and killed by a shuttle bus, according to police. The pedestrian, whose name wasn’t released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating both incidents.