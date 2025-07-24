Large granite ‘join or die’ sculpture is among Independence Park improvements that still need funding

A granite “join or die” sculpture, a spruced up reception room, and even blinds for Independence Hall are among planned improvements for Independence National Historical Park in advance of 2026 that remain unfunded or unfinished.

Given the mood in Washington, little federal help is expected.

Independence Historical Trust, a nonprofit fundraising arm for the park, is launching an effort to raise at least $250,000 from the public through an online donation page as Philly prepares for an influx of domestic and international visitors in 2026 for the nation’s 250th anniversary, World Cup, MLB All-Star game, and a host of other events and conventions.

The initiative aims to fund what the trust says are needed enhancements and projects that fall outside the park’s federal budget, ensuring the city’s most historic landmarks are in prime condition for the spotlight.

Some major projects backed by federal money and private fundraising are fully funded or near complete. But the trust said the additional projects will put finishing touches on improvements.

The trust’s plea comes as Congress this month clawed back $267 million of funding that was supposed to go to national park staffing, an indication that a sudden influx of grant money is not expected.

“In light of recent budget cuts to the National Park Service, a shrinking workforce, and a federal hiring freeze, the timing could not be more urgent,“ trust officials wrote in a fundraising email. ”With America 250 fast approaching, the Independence Historical Trust is launching a campaign to help Philadelphia’s National Park prepare for this once-in-a-generation milestone."

Budget cuts

Independence Park’s budget hasn’t increased in over a decade, according to the trust, and faces more cuts. Money raised will go toward enhancing visitor experience, beautification, preservation, and education.

Jonathan Burton, the trust’s director of development, said that while the nonprofit can’t raise money to hire people, it can raise money for improvements and help with federal funding gaps.

“The federal government has an annual budget for the park, but these are additional things that make the park better, that make our community better,” Burton said.

He said the goal is to get all the projects complete by July 4, 2026.

The trust, launched in 1972 to help prepare Philly for the bicentennial, was behind recent efforts to renovate the Benjamin Rush Garden with the Bicentennial Bell, raised millions for restoration of the First Bank of the United States, installed a handicap accessible ramp for Independence Square, and other projects.

Among 9 projects that still need funding

Superintendent’s Reception Room on Independence Square

About $50,000 is needed to revamp a room used to greet dignitaries when they visit the park. Former Pope Francis stopped in the room, as have heads of state. It was originally donated by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in the 1970s but needs updates, such as new carpeting. Officials believe that heads of state will be visiting during 2026, especially when they arrive for World Cup matches.

Join or Die Sculpture on Independence Square

The idea to commission a 46-foot-long, segmented granite snake inspired by Benjamin Franklin’s 1754 political cartoon dates to the 1990s. It is envisioned for placement on Independence Square with a projected cost of $3.2 million. The project still needs an additional $1.6 million by July 31 in order to be complete by Memorial Day 2026. If not, it will be postponed until after 2026.

Benjamin Rush Garden signs and horticultural support

Queen Elizabeth II gave a 10-ton, copper-and-tin alloy replica of the Liberty Bell to the U.S. during a visit for the country’s 200th birthday in 1976. It rang for years from a tower on Third Street between Chestnut and Walnut but was put in storage in 2013.

Last year, the bell was moved to Benjamin Rush Garden at Third and Walnut Streets. The garden was revamped under a partnership between Independence National Historical Park and the Independence Historical Trust. It was funded in part by a $1 million donation from the Landenberger Family Foundation.

However, more money is needed to install signs and plant 18 trees at the park, and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is helping. But Independence National Historical Park has only six gardeners for its 54 acres. Burton said the park should “look pristine every day of the week.”