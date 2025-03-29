Northbound I-95 closed for about five miles in Philadelphia

A five-mile stretch of northbound I-95 in Philadelphia is closed.

The closure, between Exit 25 (Allegheny/Castor Avenues) and Exit 30 (Cottman Avenue/Rhawn Street), was announced just after 5 a.m. Saturday by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, which cited the cause as “police activity” but did not provide specifics.

Information about the closure was not immediately available from Pennsylvania State Police.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.