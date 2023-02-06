FOR SALE BY OWNER: A website domain that shares a slogan with the likes of Jalen Hurts, Kevin Bacon, and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Laura Eaton, a digital creator and the owner and founder of Old City Kitchen, said it was May 2019 when she decided the phrase “It’s a Philly thing” could be used for good.

Running multiple projects and businesses, Eaton is used to locking in a good idea as soon as she has the chance. So she purchased the web domain for itsaphillything.com and went about her day. The intent was to use the website to promote local small businesses.

But distracted by other projects and the COVID-19 pandemic, she never ended up building out the page. Now, as the slogan has taken off around town as the Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl, Eaton says she’s looking to sell the website — but she has some terms.

Where did ‘It’s a Philly thing’s popularity come from?

“It’s a Philly thing” gained traction during the Eagles’ playoff run after quarterback Jalen Hurts used the phrase to describe the team giving back to the community and fans’ dedication.

“I think it’s an inclusive thing,” Hurts said at the time. “So when we’re in the Linc and it’s turnt up, they’re [the fans are] with us. When we’re on the field, when we travel, they’re with us. It’s a Philly thing.”

Before the playoff run, Philly native Kevin Bacon wrote a song last year called “Philly Thing” that touted the local culture, with proceeds going to Rock to the Future, which provides free music programs for Philly youth.

But it was Hurts’ mention that clicked from a marketing perspective for the team.

Similar to how the Eagles coined “Philly Special” during the team’s successful 2018 Super Bowl run, the phrase “It’s a Philly thing” has been sprawled across official Eagles merch, including T-shirts, beanies, and hoodies.

Of course, “Philly Special” turned into a trademarking battle. So did “Philly Philly.” Public records show three live trademarks to use “It’s a Philly thing” — from Philly Foods Inc., Interchange Logistics for cornhole tournaments, and It’s A Philly Thing Clothing Apparel. There are also two expired trademarks for “It’s a Philly thing” and “It’s a Philly thang” that precede the Birds’ playoff run.

Hurts said “a Philly thing” is defined as the city’s swagger.

“It’s kind of in an area of its own,” he said. “When you talk about the passion in this city, the support in this city, the love for the Philadelphia Eagles in this city — it’s truly a Philly thing.”

Dunkin’ Donuts, an official partner with the Eagles, printed the slogan on doughnuts.

What would it take to buy itsaphillything.com?

To seize the moment, Eaton is looking to sell the domain to the right buyer.

Her terms are as follows:

“Ideally, it needs to be a Philadelphia-based company, I wouldn’t want to sell it to just anyone,” she said. “A Philly sports team, an organization that promotes tourism, or small business would be ideal.”

Eaton said she has reached out to some marketing executives, but no one has sealed the deal yet.

As for the price tag? Eaton says she’s been told by advisers that reasonable offers should be in the ballpark of at least $5,000 — but she knows the value will fluctuate depending on the Birds’ performance. Web domains can cost as little as about $5 to purchase initially. But popular or highly coveted names often sell for thousands. Large brand domain sales can go into the millions.

Eaton emphasized that she’s not set on a specific number.

“If it doesn’t end up selling, I’ll use it myself to promote small businesses,” she said. “That was my original intention.”