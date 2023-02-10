The itsaphillything.com domain has a new owner: former Philly mayor Michael Nutter

The Philadelphia Eagles have made “It’s a Philly thing” the go-to retort of an entire city during their playoff run. Broad Street pole climbing, “go Birds” salutations, breaking into the Eagles fight song at random parts of the day — all Philly things.

For the right price, the Birds could have purchased the domain, which its owner — a local businesswoman — recently put on sale, but they missed their chance. So did the city and anyone else in the market.

The new owner of itsaphillything.com is none other than former Philly mayor Michael Nutter. And no, he says it’s not for a mayoral candidate page, however catchy that domain name would be for such an endeavor. He’s still not running.

“It’s all about the promotion of Philadelphia,” Nutter said Friday of his recent purchase. “I have not exactly figured out next steps.”

As Nutter sorts out what itsaphillything.com might look like as its own website, the domain is currently directing traffic to mikenutterllc.com, where the former mayor links recent media appearances and markets his public policy advisory firm.

Laura Eaton, owner and founder of Old City Kitchen and other businesses, was the domain’s previous owner. She said the deal came together earlier this week when Nutter introduced himself over the phone.

“It didn’t register with me right away that it was former mayor Michael Nutter,” said Eaton. “It took a second for it to click for me.”

The conversation lasted about 10 minutes. Nutter told Eaton he’d read in The Inquirer how she was looking to sell the domain and he was hoping she’d consider his bid.

Eaton originally purchased the domain in 2019 with plans to use it to promote local small businesses. Between running her businesses and the COVID-19 pandemic, Eaton never got to make use of her investment and, as “It’s a Philly thing” became part of everyday conversation, she thought someone else could make better use of the domain.

Still, she wanted the URL to work for the greater Philly good.

“I was like, there’s no way in hell I’m ever gonna sell it to somebody that is trying to crib the Philly vibe,” she said in response to a friend’s suggestion she try and sell the domain to John Morgan, of the Florida-based law firm Morgan & Morgan, and responsible for the “Jawn Morgan” billboards.

Eaton said Nutter seemed to understand her concerns and she liked how he promised to use the domain “to promote Philadelphia in a good way.”

Eaton said she and Nutter closed the deal in person at Old City Kitchen. But we may never know how much Nutter paid for the domain. He said it’s a private matter and Eaton was a bit more blunt.

“I’m not going to disclose the amount, that’s no one’s business,” she said.