Philly music legend James Mtume to get a ceremonial road sign on Wharton Street

The name of R&B, funk, and jazz legend James Mtume, will now grace a street sign on the 1500 block of Wharton Street. The sign-renaming ceremony will be held on May 12.

Born and raised in South Philly, Mtume worked with Miles Davis during the early 1970s, and teamed up with guitarist and fellow songwriter Reggie Lucas to create hits for singers Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway (“The Closer I Get To You” and “Back Together Again”). He collaborated with Stephanie Mills on the Grammy-winning “Never Knew Love Like This Before.”

In the 1980s, his band, Mtume, struck a number-one R&B hit with “Juicy Fruit,” which went on to be sampled by the Notorious B.I.G. for “Juicy” in 1994. It remains one of the most sampled songs in music history.

» READ MORE: James Mtume, visionary Philly musician, songwriter, and producer, has died

Mtume, the son of famed saxophonist Jimmy Heath of the Heath Brothers, made the move to TV and film in the late 1980s and 90s, scoring the music for the Matt Dillon movie Native Son and the TV series, New York Undercover. He was also co-host and political commentator for the New York talk radio show, Open Line, on WBLS-FM (101.3) for nearly 20 years.

The Grammy-winning singer and producer died Jan. 9, 2022 at the age of 76, after battling cancer. His son Faulu Mtume said the street sign will ensure his legacy — and the memories they share — lives on.

“It’s a big deal, and to be honest, I don’t have the words for it,” Faulu Mtume said to The Inquirer. “Philly is the foundation of everything that he has done. It informed his music, his social activism, and his political posturing. It was his home base, and for the city of Philadelphia to recognize him, we’re beyond honored.”

The street that will be ceremoniously renamed James Mtume Way is located near Mtume’s childhood home at 1526 Wharton St.

“Coming out of South Philadelphia, this is a guy that wasn’t supposed to make the marks that he made, but it’s up to us to continue that and take it farther,” Faulu said.

Philadelphia radio host and music business veteran Dyana Williams, whose friendship with Mtume spanned over 50 years, will host the May ceremony.

“It’s important for Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, to acknowledge one of its native sons,” said Williams, who met James as a teenager in the 1970s.

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson will be delivering a proclamation during the ceremony.

“He’s made significant contributions to Philadelphia, but also allowed us to receive recognition on a world stage,” Johnson said. “It’s just another example of the great talent that we have in the city.”

Faulu said he wants to celebrate his grandfather Jimmy Heath in equal measure, and he hopes their family name continues to inspire artists for years to come.

“It’s not only about my father’s name, it’s about young kids or someone else looking to do the same thing, and understanding they can get there and go further,” he said. “It’s all available to them.”

The ceremonial street renaming will take place between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 12.For more information, call the office of Councilmember Johnson at (215) 686-3412.