Jon Bon Jovi helps celebrate Project HOME’s 1,000th affordable housing units in Philly

Organizers whistled “Livin’ on a Prayer” as they adjusted the last few paintings on the wall and placed bouquets of flowers around the lobby, making sure everything was perfect for the residents of Inn of Amazing Mercy — the newest affordable housing project by Project HOME.

The decorating soundtrack was in honor of Jon Bon Jovi, the rock star and longtime Project HOME advocate, who attended to not only to celebrate the opening of the Inn of Amazing Mercy, but to fete Project HOME president and executive director Sister Mary Scullion, who announced her plans to retire last week.

The Inn of Amazing Mercy marks a milestone for Project HOME. This development helped the longtime anti-homelessness nonprofit surpass their goal of creating 1,000 affordable housing units across Philadelphia. The Inn is also the organization’s 20th affordable housing residence and the second residence to be built in Kensington

The Inn’s purpose isn’t just housing, but will also provide job, education opportunities and even medical care for people experiencing homelessness and those battling substance abuse through Project HOME’s Street Outreach program. Nurses working with the organization will be able to treat 12 individuals at time through the Inn.

Bon Jovi, a long time partner and advocate for Project HOME’s mission and chairman of the JBJ Soul Foundation, said the organization always “set a very high bar and raised it every time.”

“The ‘power of we’ here today brings us closer to ending homelessness, hunger, and poverty,” Bon Jovi said. “As we’ve always said ‘One soul at a time.’ I could tell you that saying never gets old. We’re proud every time that we can celebrate the opening of a new building that supports our mission.”

Advertisement

Bon Jovi added that he hopes the spirit of the organization continues after the departure of Sister Mary, who he called his “inspiration” and “guiding light.”

Scullion will remain in her role as executive director through Dec. 31, 2024, and will be helping with leadership transition through June 30, 2025.

Sister Mary said she hopes the organization continues upholding the motto, “none of us are home until all of us are home,” after she leaves. She noted that the Inn of Amazing Mercy is the first residence Project HOME has built that used more private funds than public, and stressed the need for more government funding of projects like this one.

Ward Fitzgerald, the global CEO of real estate investment group EQT Exeter and the lead donor of the Inn, also spoke at the opening and said he had the privilege of walking down the streets of Kensington and getting a greater insight into the lives and needs of people experiencing homeless in the community. He urged others, along with the state and federal government, to focus their efforts to solve the homelessness crisis, both in Philadelphia and across the country.

“These people, they are victimized partially by society, and they need to know there’s a presence, there’s a place to go, and it’s not this building, it’s the spirit of everything in the building,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s the spirit of everything that protrudes from the building that makes these people understand that they have a chance they have people who care that they get out.”