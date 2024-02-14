Ex-Philadelphia police inspector found not guilty of assaulting protester during 2020 racial justice demonstrations

Joseph Bologna, the former Philadelphia Police inspector accused of assaulting a Temple University student with a baton during the 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd, was not guilty of assault, a jury determined.

A Philadelphia jury on Wednesday found the 57-year-old not guilty of simple assault and possessing an instrument of a crime.

Bologna’s defense attorney Fortunato N. Perri Jr., told the jury during closing arguments that his client’s life had been a “nightmare” during the three-and-a-half years since he was arrested for his actions during the June 1 melee on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City.

Much of Perri’s defense rested on a section of the Philadelphia Police code that says use of force is justified when a subject — in this case, then-21-year-old Evan Gorski — resists arrest or appears to threaten bodily harm.

Bologna’s choice to strike Gorski with his metal baton, as Gorski attempted to intervene in another arrest, was a “quick decision” in a “rapidly evolving” situation, Perri told jurors. The defense attorney reiterated that a Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs report had found no evidence of departmental violations on Bologna’s part.

Perri also told the jury that ultimately, a medical examination found that Gorski was never struck directly on the head with Bologna’s baton.

Before Wednesday’s deliberations began, Bologna’s defense team and prosecutors agreed that if the city’s former medical examiner had testified, he would have presented a report that found Gorski was struck in the upper left area of his back, and that Gorski’s bloody laceration came from Bologna’s bike helmet, not his baton.