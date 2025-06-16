What’s open and closed in and around Philly for Juneteenth: Trash pickup, mail, grocery stores, and more

As Juneteenth approaches, communities across the Philadelphia region are preparing to commemorate this important day in American history.

Recognized as a federal holiday since 2021, Juneteenth marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and serves as a time for reflection, education, and celebration.

Along with citywide events and celebrations, the holiday also brings changes to daily routines. Expect adjustments to trash and recycling pickup, mail delivery, bank hours, and the hours for government offices.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s open, what’s closed, and how services are impacted in Philly for Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19.

GROCERY STORES

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open regular hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

✅ Sprouts will be open for its normal business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open for their regular hours.

✅ Aldi will be open for its normal hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

✅ Reading Terminal Market will be open.

LIQUOR STORES

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ UPS will be open normal hours.

✅ FedEx will work normal hours.

✅ DHL will be open.

BANKS

❌ Because Juneteenth is a federal holiday, banks are closed. But, you can still access your money online or at the closest ATM.

TRANSIT

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on their normal schedule. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org.

✅ PATCO will operate on its regular schedule. ridepatco.org/schedules/schedules.asp.

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS locations will have normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Juneteenth in Philadelphia. All trash pickups will take place a day later than scheduled. Find your trash and recycling collection day at phila.gov. Remember, you can take out your trash only after 7 p.m. the night before collection day.

BIG BOX RETAIL

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

SHOPPING MALLS

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place will be open.

✅ Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, the King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be open for their regular hours.