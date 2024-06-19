‘Gittin’ Funky’ with Kid ‘n Play for Philadelphia’s Juneteenth celebration

Despite near 100-degree heat, 10,000 Philadelphians congregated at the city’s center of Black history for one of the most important holidays of the year, Juneteenth.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP), founded in 1976 as the first Black arts, culture, and history institution funded and built by a U.S. city, celebrates Juneteenth each year with a Rhythms of Liberation block party and free admission to the museum.

Advertisement

Headlining AAMP’s annual block party was legendary hip-hop duo, Kid ‘n Play — fronted by Christopher Reid (Kid) and Christopher Martin (Play) — rocking Arch Street with the group’s late ‘80s and early ‘90s hits like “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody,” “Last Night,” and “Do This My Way.”

“We know it’s as hot as blue blazes, but it’s Juneteenth. We’re here, we love you, and it’s about old school hip-hop right now,” Martin told a cheering crowd singing along to every lyric.

Thousands flocked to Arch Street near Independence Mall for the dance performances, essay readings, mural unveilings, and a reenactment of the Union Army’s Third Regiment infantry reading General Order No. 3.

On June 19, 1865, thousands of Union Army soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and issued the order to free the 250,000 enslaved Americans in Texas after the end of the Civil War. While the United States commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, efforts to achieve freedom and equality for all didn’t end on that day.

This is why institutions like AAMP continue to shine a light on the barriers to equality in the U.S., said Nina Elizabeth Ball, AAMP’s director of programming and education.

“Through the unveiling of our new mural, made possible through mural arts, ‘No Slavery, No Exceptions,’ we’re highlighting that the exception has historically meant the 13th Amendment, which is the clause that allows people to be enslaved still through imprisonment,” she said, pointing to the mural’s placement across the street from the city’s Federal Department of Corrections building.

Robert Fuller Houston, a descendant of the first Black Medal of Honor winner, Sgt. William Carney, was joined by his fellow Third Regiment Infantry U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) historical reenactors, who seek to remind festival goers of Black Americans’ role in the Civil War.

“Up to 11,000 [Black] soldiers trained at Camp William Penn, outside the city in Cheltenham, during the Civil War,” he said of Philadelphia’s history. “My family has always been interested in history.”

The museum’s annual block party has historically brought thousands each year to enjoy musical performances from global acts like DJ Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa fame and evening talks with educators and authors. This year’s evening talk featured former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D., Phila.) for a discussion moderated by journalist Soledad O’Brien.

Local businesses and entrepreneurs lined Arch Street and the museum’s adjacent parking lot, selling clothing, books, accessories, and more. Qiturah Kelly, the owner of Kelly’s Klothing Boutique, who “caters to women of all shapes and sizes” through casual, business, and statement clothing pieces, said Juneteenth has only gained more prominence throughout Philadelphia, and the nation.

“At one point when we were younger, Juneteenth wasn’t as big a thing for us. In my life, it’s been getting even bigger for the last couple of years,” said Kelly. “I’m here to celebrate, I’m here to have fun, and I’m here to welcome my people, may you be black or other — we’re here for everybody.”

Courtesy of Wawa’s Welcome America festivities running through June 25, which includes Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta and the Kidchella Music Festival, guests toured the museum and its featured Black Music Month and Imprint: Dox Thrash: Black Life, and American Culture exhibits for free.