A Monday night concert at the Mann Center by singer Kehlani was cut short by the performer after people in the audience reportedly passed out.

Videos posted on social media show the singer on several occasions interrupting the concert to address the issue from the Skyline Stage, which is for general-admission shows and has no seating.

A representative for the Mann said that no one needed to be transported to a hospital. Three people required “minor first aid,” and 12 others simply needed water or a place to sit or rest, the representative said.

But the singer seemed disturbed as people kept needing help near the stage, which was tightly packed with fans.

“I can’t have this. This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody’s safe right now,” Kehlani said during the show.

Another video shows Kehlani making a brief statement before ending the concert.

“I hope that somehow the people that book me make it so that I can have a safer show at another place, hopefully,” the singer told the crowd.

Kehlani asks audience members to safely exit the venue, then leaves the stage, according to the video.

After the show, Kehlani posted a statement on Instagram thanking the fans who attended and the staff at the Mann.

“Philly thanks for an incredible evening. I care about you guys more than anything and I put you before anything else,” Kehlani wrote. “Thank you so much to the venue and staff for your diligence and swift care for everyone in my audience. Outstanding job. I can’t wait to come back. Love you Philly.”

The show ended about five minutes sooner than it would have, the Mann representative said.

Around 5,600 people attended Kehlani’s show, the representative said. The Skyline Stage can accommodate 7,500.

“Throughout the set, the artist asked [their] fans to step back from the stage and make space for each other, something we appreciate and the artist has done in many of [their] other shows,” the representative said in an email.

On social media, some people who said they attended the show and wanted a refund. Others complained that the standing-room-only nature of the Skyline Stage shows has previously led to people passing out. Some blamed the fainting on people being intoxicated.

The weather in Philadelphia was mild Monday night compared to the oppressive heat the city has endured in recent weeks.

The main stage at the Mann is covered and has seats.

Representatives for Kehlani could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.