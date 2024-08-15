1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Kelly Drive near Strawberry Mansion bridge

A 41-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Kelly Drive near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge Thursday afternoon, police said.

Just after 3:20 p.m., a white Nissan Rogue, a black Nissan Altima, and a black BMW collided at the intersection of Kelly Drive and Reservoir Drive, police said.

The 41-year-old man, whose name was not released, was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m.

A 44-year-old man was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Kelly Drive at Reservoir Drive was shut down for the police investigation.