Kelly Drive remains closed as flood cleanup begins

Portions of Kelly Drive are still closed as cleanup crews begin assessing the damage of Tuesday night’s storm and Wednesday’s subsequent flooding.

Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management closed Kelly Drive from Fountain Green Drive to Reservoir Drive and from Calumet Street to Hunting Park Avenue to brace for flooding of the Schuylkill River.

The river peaked at over 12 feet Wednesday before leaving the flood stage. Now that the water has receded, a thick layer of mud, fallen branches, and other debris covers the roadway.

City officials have yet to announce when this portion of Kelly Drive will reopen to traffic.