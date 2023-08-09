4-year-old girl wounded in Kensington double shooting

A 4-year-old girl was wounded in a double shooting Wednesday night in the city’s Kensington section, police said.

Shortly before 9:40 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on the 2000 block of East Clementine Street and were told the shooting victims were taken in a blue Chevrolet Malibu to a hospital.

Police located the Malibu at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and the two victims. The girl was shot in the abdomen and a man was shot in the torso and leg.

The girl was initially reported in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable, police said.

Advertisement

The man was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital.

Police found several spent shell casings at the scene on Clementine Street.

No arrests were reported.

More than 100 children have been shot in Philadelphia this year.