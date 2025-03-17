One person killed in Kensington fire

A man was killed in a Kensington fire Monday morning, fire officials said, while a woman was rescued from the blaze.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a house on the 900 block of East Schiller Street just before 6:40 a.m., the fire department said in a Facebook post. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke billowing out from the first floor of the two-story rowhouse, the post said.

Firefighters rescued a woman from the roof of the front porch and she was taken to a local hospital where she is listed in stable condition, said Rachel Cunningham, spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department. A man was found dead inside the home, she said.

Neither person was immediately identified by fire officials.

The fire was brought under control at 6:56 a.m. and the fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire’s cause and origin.

Monday’s blaze is the second fatal fire in the city in just three days.

A fire tore through a Fairhill rowhouse Friday morning, killing a 6-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman, and injuring two others, fire officials said.

Two people, a boy and a man, were injured in that fire and were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and Temple University Hospital, respectively, fire officials said.