4 wounded in Kensington shooting

Four people were wounded — including one critically — in a shooting Tuesday night in the city’s Kensington section, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. on G Street near Allegheny Avenue, police said.

A 20-year-old man who was shot six times was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

A 40-year-old woman and two men, ages 20 and 23, also were taken by police to Temple, where they were reported in stable condition.

Police said one or more shooters fled the scene in a dark gray Toyota Camry.