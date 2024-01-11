Man charged in 2022 Kensington shooting that wounded 9 people

A 25-year-old North Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged in a 2022 shooting that left nine people wounded in the city’s Kensington section, police said Thursday evening.

A juvenile who is in custody in an unrelated case will also be charged, police said.

Michael Smith-Davis, of the 2500 block of North Cleveland Street, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, gun violation, and related offense, police said.

On Nov. 5, 2022, just before 10:45 p.m., police responded to the shooting on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue near Kensington Avenue. Police found the shooting victims had all run into a nearby bar seeking safety. Police transported all the victims to Temple University Hospital.

At the time, police said said at least three people jumped out of a car and fired more than 40 shots into a crowd on the south side of Allegheny, near the entrance to the Market-Frankford Line. The victims were eight men and one woman, ranging in age from 23 to 40.

Police said Thursday the investigation was ongoing.