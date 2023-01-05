A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after being struck by a stray bullet during a shooting that wounded two men Wednesday night in the city’s Kensington section, police said.

The two men were outside just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street when they were shot, police said. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The girl was inside a residence when she was hit by a bullet, police said. She was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

Police reported no arrests.