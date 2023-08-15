Gun accidentally discharged at King of Prussia Mall, police say

Police who were investigating reports of gunfire Tuesday night at the King of Prussia Mall have preliminarily determined it was an accidental discharge.

Sometime after 7 p.m., the Upper Merion Police Department responded to several reports of a gunshot within the King of Prussia Plaza.

“Officers quickly responded and determined that there was no further threat to visitors to the mall,” the police department said in a post on Facebook.

“It is believed that this was an accidental discharge of a firearm,” the police said.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

NBC10 reported that video surveillance showed two men walking when apparently a gun discharged in one of their pants, and possibly injuring one of them. The man then left the mall.

CBS3 reported that a mall employee’s gun accidentally discharged near the food court around 7:20 p.m.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigating can call the Upper Merion police at 610-265-3232.