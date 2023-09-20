Man killed in Kingsessing shooting

A 32-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the city’s Kingsessing section, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the man was outside on 55th Street just south of Chester Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the back and torso, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police on patrol nearby heard the gunshots and responded within seconds and found the victim lying on the ground unresponsive, Small said. Police took the man, who did not live in the neighborhood but was a city resident, to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:29 p.m.

Eight spent shell casings were found near where the man was found, Small said. Another 14 spent shell casings also were found around the corner on the 5500 block of Regent Street.

A man delivering pizzas was driving on the block when the gunfire erupted and a bullet pierced his passenger-side window, but the man was not hit.

“He’s very lucky,” Small said.

Two parked vehicles also were struck by bullets on Regent Street.

There were no immediate arrests as police questioned possible witnesses and reviewed surveillance video.

As of late Tuesday night, the city had recorded 314 homicides — 19% fewer than were reported at the same time last year.