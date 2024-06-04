A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized after a police vehicle struck her in Kingsessing

A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after a police vehicle struck her Tuesday night in the city’s Kingsessing section, police said.

A 12th District officer was driving south on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle hit the girl, police said.

The girl was transported by medics to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The officer, who was not named, was not injured.

The incident was under investigation by the police department’s Crash Investigation Division.

No further details were immediately available.