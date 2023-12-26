University City’s beloved Koch’s Deli moving to Independence Mall

One of West Philly’s best corned beef and pastrami sandwich shops is moving to the other side of the city, fresh off the heels of a failed health inspection.

A University City lunchtime institution, Koch’s Takeout Shop & Deli is reopening near Independence Mall after serving West Philly for 57 years, according to a since-deleted Facebook announcement in mid-November found by one Reddit user on the r/Philadelphia subreddit. This original announcement appeared a week after the West Philly deli’s failed health inspection forced the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to shutter the deli’s doors.

The original post is no longer online, but eagle-eyed users were able to screenshot and share that Koch’s is moving to 622 Market St., the same block as the former (and very unpopular) Greyhound curbside bus station near Sixth and Market streets.

The deli’s Google listing has also been updated to reflect the change of address. At the time of publishing, the owners of Koch’s Deli couldn’t be reached.

This Jewish-style deli has been a staple to the Uni City lunch crowd for more than a half-century, cultivated through a welcoming family-owned operation where jokes fly around as fast as free deli slices can be given out to customers. Not to mention, their huge hoagies filled with the likes of corned beef, pastrami, spiced beef, and kosher salami.

First opened in 1966 by Sid and Frances Koch, the couple’s sons, Lou and Bob, took over the business the following year. For decades, the duo alongside their mother “Fran” transformed Koch’s Takeout Shop & Deli into the renowned establishment beloved today. By the mid-2000s, and after the passing of Lou and Bob, the famed deli changed hands to local deli operators Ezra Haim and Rami Shabbat, reported The Inquirer.

Despite a change in leadership, the deli maintained its top spot among the best deli sandwich shops in the city for many years. In 2022, Koch’s was still a top contender in the city sandwich scene and was included in The Inquirer’s Italian hoagie bracket.

In last month’s health inspection report, the deli received nearly two dozen health code violations, including a failure to maintain sanitary practices for hand washing, food condition and safety, and cleansing of food-contact surfaces. The inspection also noted “visible physical evidence of rodent activity.”