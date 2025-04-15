Here’s your chance to try the viral Tokyo cheesesteak, no plane ticket required

Kosuke Chujo, Tokyo’s self-proclaimed cheesesteak king and an honorary Philadelphian in his own right, is bringing his internationally famous sandwiches to the city where his culinary journey began.

Chujo, and his wife, Tomomi, announced they’ll return to Philadelphia from April 26 through May 9 for a “pop-up tour,” with two opportunities for locals — and the cheesesteak-curious — to try their take on the Philly staple. The duo plans to serve their sandwiches on April 30 and May 5, though locations are still being finalized.

The announcement post, appropriately set to The Roots’ “Star” — a funk-sampled nod to the genre that inspired a young Chujo’s love of Philly in the ’80s — has already sparked buzz online.

By now, many Philadelphians are familiar with Chujo’s story: A Japanese man who went viral for opening a cheesesteak joint in Tokyo called Nihonbashi Philly, combining the name of his family’s longtime neighborhood with the city he adores. The 12-seat restaurant is decorated with SEPTA signs, Eagles memorabilia, and menu items styled after Inquirer news clippings.

Still, few fans have actually tasted the Tokyo cheesesteak. Inquirer food writer Jenn Ladd visited the Chujos last year alongside South Philly pizza and bread consultant, Gregorio Fierro, and Royal Tavern chef Nic Macri.

“They were impressed given the difficulties of sourcing traditional cheesesteak ingredients,” Ladd wrote of the Tokyo cheesesteak.

Because of the differences in baking styles of Japanese bakers and the lack of Cooper Sharp cheese and quality cheese whiz, the Chujos make these ingredients in-house, learning to bake bread like Sarcone’s Bakery and make their own Philly-style cheese (some American tourists joke they’ll bring Cooper Sharp to them). Macri and Fierro noted that their use of American short rib is perhaps superior to the meat most American cheesesteak joints use.

Now, Philadelphians will get to try it themselves in the coming weeks.

Check back later for updates on locations and times for the pop-up restaurants.

How Kosuke Chujo became Tokyo’s cheesesteak king

Chujo’s love for Philadelphia may go back to the 1980s, but his cheesesteak devotion didn’t emerge until decades later.

After an unsuccessful run as an Italian restaurant owner in Tokyo’s commercial Nihonbashi district, Chujo searched for a new concept to revive the space. (In Tokyo, it’s common for homeowners to operate cafes or shops from the first floor of their homes.)

Following their wedding, Chujo and Tomomi pored over cookbooks to connect deeper with the city they hoped to one day visit, landing on the cheesesteak to anchor their business.

For years, the couple perfected their craft, often stumbling along the way, as early customers noted the sandwich was delicious, “but not quite a cheesesteak,” one Philadelphian tourist told Chujo years ago.

That changed in 2021, when the couple finally made their first trip to Philadelphia. They sampled cheesesteaks across the city — from Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philly to Café Carmela in the Northeast, their respective favorites — and took notes on everything.

During their 2024 trip, the Chujos ate cheesesteaks for nearly every meal; Kosuke measured each sandwich with a small tape measure and weighed it with a pocket scale, writing his findings in a small notebook he carries with him everywhere.

Soon, it’ll be Philly’s turn to take notes.