The Philadelphia Eagles’ famous couple, Jason and Kylie Kelce, have teamed up with regional icon Wawa for a new brand campaign.

The latest Wawa commercial, which offers a glimpse into the couple’s life after Jason’s retirement from the NFL, is directed by none other than Delco native Kylie Kelce.

The commercial provides a view into the Kelces’ post-Eagles-retirement life, as they navigate the challenges of family life. In the ad, Jason leans on Wawa to make dinner time and morning lunch-packing easier, underscoring the convenience store’s role in their everyday routine.

“Directing these Wawa commercials with Jason is similar to the way I manage every day with our family,” Kylie Kelce said. “I try to go in with a plan, but distractions happen, so we just take everything in stride and do our best.”

Since Jason’s retirement, the Kelces have dived into various businesses ventures. Jason, alongside his brother Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, launched Garage Beer — a brand The Inquirer recently blind taste tested. Even before hanging up his cleats, Jason started Underdog Apparel, a clothing brand that donates 100% of its proceeds to (Be)Philly, a nonprofit providing Philadelphia public school students with resources and tools to succeed.

Earlier this month, Jason joined ESPN for his broadcasting debut on NFL Countdown.

Meanwhile, Kylie Kelce has made her mark in regional philanthropy as the senior event coordinator for the Eagles Autism Foundation. The couple has raised over $1 million for the foundation, including a remarkable $100,000 from the auction of a replica of Princess Diana’s famous Eagles jacket, autographed by Kylie.

Wawa saw the couple’s deep connection to the Greater Philadelphia community as a natural fit for their brand.

“Our purpose is to fulfill lives, and when Kylie expressed interest in exploring potential career interests by helping us direct our commercial, we were happy to have her as a wing mate in the creative process!” said Todd Miller, Sr., Director of Brand Strategy for Wawa. “We hope this piece brightens the days of our customers and lets everyone know that they can count on their Wawa to help them ‘wing it,’ during life’s busiest times.”

Philadelphians can watch the commercial across Wawa’s social media starting today and on television in mid-September.