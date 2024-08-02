Kylie Kelce had ‘the best week’ supporting women’s sports at Olympics: ‘Sleep is for the weak’

After flying from Tokyo to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift told Travis Kelce that “jet lag is a choice.”

Kylie Kelce embodied that on Thursday, hopping off the plane after a week in Paris at the Olympics, and heading to the Linc to support the Eagles Autism Foundation, where she has a new title as their senior event coordinator.

Advertisement

“I can’t tell if it’s my contacts sticking or my eye is twitching, but either way they’re fighting to stay open right now,” Kelce told The Inquirer. “I’m rallying. Sleep is for the weak.”

She and Jason were spotted early at the Olympics watching team USA field hockey, with Jason in a French beret that he also wore on set during his debut on ESPN’s Thursday Night Countdown.

Kylie, a former college field hockey player at Cabrini University — “RIP!” Kylie shouted to a fan who told her he had attended the school years prior — was especially excited to support women’s sports at the Games. She and Jason attended the women’s gymnastics team final to watch Team USA win gold and spent a few days with field hockey.

» READ MORE: A round of golf with Jason Kelce and his fans — and what it revealed about his growing fame

Jason, who has been everywhere since retiring from the Eagles in the spring, declared himself a superfan of women’s rugby, sporting an Ilona Maher shirt for the semifinals ahead of their bronze medal win.

“Getting to see gymnastics medal, getting to be there for an entire day cheering on women’s rugby and learning about the sport, it was such a fantastic weekend, and of course cheering on USA field hockey is so close to my heart,” Kylie said. “It just was the best week.”

The Kelces also found themselves at a team USA men’s volleyball match, which was unexpectedly one of their favorite experiences of the week.

“I’ve never seen a men’s volleyball game,” Kylie said. “It’s basically like a party. It was incredible.”