As we find ways to return to some sense of normalcy, getting together at annual conferences and gatherings that we are motivated to attend is a way to start, even if they are only being held virtually.

Here are three U.S.-based events with global impact where Latinas from around the Americas can find empowerment and inspiration this spring. Philadelphia’s three-day conference, organized by Madre Tierra Women’s Center, begins April 20.

II Congreso Internacional “Todas las mujeres que habitan en mí” — April 20-22

The second annual “All the women who live in me” event will gather experts from around the continent to talk about how Blackness, gender diversity, and migration define Latinx feminism, in both experience and movement. The three-day conference will be held online with an in-person, all-day session at Philadelphia’s Esperanza College on April 22.

Arianne Bracho, executive director for Madre Tierra Women’s Center in Northeast Philadelphia, said organizers expect this year’s program to continue to address the inequalities between Hispanic women and men to achieve a better quality of life for all. “This event will undoubtedly create positive impact and transcend borders,” Bracho said in an interview.

Last year, when the event was held for the first time, more than 300 people participated from around the world, including the Americas, Denmark, Greece, and Australia. This year, 800 have registered so far.

More than 15 experts from Haiti, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, Panama, Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. will present research findings, service work, and testimonials. The gathering will provide live interpretation in both English and Spanish for participants who need language accessibility. Registration is online and free.

Latinas in Tech Summit - May 18-20

Since 2017, the annual conference has been gathering over 2,000 Hispanic women and Latinas who work in technology around the country. The goal of the summit is to create a “space for Latinas in tech to connect, belong, and celebrate their work and success.” Experts and attendees work in such industries as the media, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, software engineering, social media and streaming, biotech, ride-sharing apps, and more.

This year, in addition to speakers, skill-building workshops, and networking sessions, the LiT Summit is offering $35,000 in cash prizes for its start-up pitch competition. Before the pandemic, Latinas in Tech, the nonprofit that organizes the summit, offered an in-person experience in the Bay Area. For the second consecutive year, the event will be held virtually. Registration is online. Tickets start at $125.

19th Latinas and Power Symposium - June 2

This is New England’s oldest professional event aimed at Latinas and Hispanic women in business and entrepreneurial tracks, whether in an early career journey, a small-business owner, or seasoned professional.

This year, organizers will hold a hybrid event, with an in-person gathering from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Programming will be based on The Latina Pathway to Excellence in a Post-Pandemic World report, conducted by the organizers, Latinas & Power Corp. In addition to the panelist lineup, CNBC correspondent Bertha Coombs and Emmy award-winning producer Nely Galán will be the keynote speakers.

Online tickets start at $25. In-person tickets include lunch and begin at $175. There is special pricing for college students. There are early bird prices and discounts if you register by May 13. Registration is online.