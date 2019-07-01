Former Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy has been selected to receive the 2019 Liberty Medal, the National Constitution Center said Monday.
The annual award is given to individuals who “strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe,” the center said in a statement.
According to the statement, Kennedy was selected “for his efforts to preserve, protect, and defend liberty by inspiring Americans of all ages to learn about the Constitution through civic education and civil dialogue."
"Like the National Constitution Center, Justice Kennedy believes that the future of liberty and democracy across America and around the globe depends on promoting civic education and civil dialogue,” Jeffrey Rosen, said, the center’s president and CEO.
Appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Ronald Reagan, Kennedy served as an associate justice from 1988 until he retired in July 2018. In his 30 years on the bench, Kennedy was often known as a swing vote in many cases, some high-profile.
The Liberty Medal has been given to an array of people — from former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush to Malala Yousafzai, and among others.
Kennedy will be awarded the medal at an Oct. 27 ceremony.