"// Pinned <p>Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced her support of the Sixers’ proposed arena in Center City, calling it “the right deal for the people of Philadelphia.” </p> <p>“This is an historic agreement,” Parker said in a video shared on social media. “It is the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philly mayor for a local sports arena.”</p> <p>Parker did not release details of the agreement between the city and the Sixers. She said she would be “transmitting the related legislative package” to City Council, where it will ultimately need to be approved. </p> <p><em>– Rob Tornoe</em></p>"