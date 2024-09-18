Mayor Parker endorses downtown Sixers arena as Chinatown opponents rally outside City Hall

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced Wednesday that her administration had reached an agreement with the Sixers for a Center City arena.

The announcement came as the mayor met with leaders from Chinatown at City Hall.

“This is a historic agreement,” she said in a video released on social media. “It is the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena. I wholeheartedly believe it is the right deal for the people of Philadelphia.”

She said the arena, which the team wants to build on beleaguered Market Street East, would bring new tax revenues to the city and local schools and create hundreds of new jobs, what she described as “the start of an unprecedented revival of Market Street.”

In the video, she directly addressed the people of Chinatown, who have fought the $1.55 billion development: “I see you. I listened to you,” adding that she wants the neighborhood to thrive and grow.

Parker’s announcement leaves enough time for the project to be approved by City Council by the end of 2024 if a majority of lawmakers are in favor it.

Her administration and the team have been hashing out the details of legislation and related agreements needed to approve the project for months. The mayor’s office will now transmit the bills to Council.

City Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the proposed site and who will be the point person for legislation enabling the arena, has promised to make drafts of the bills public for 30 days before he officially introduces them. That means they could be introduced as soon as Council’s Oct. 24 meeting.

The Save Chinatown Coalition released a statement headlined “This fight is far from over.”

“Mayor Parker still hasn’t met with Chinatown after all this time, yet feels she can have a stance on whether our community should live or die,” Chinatown activist Debbie Wei said in a statement. “We are going to fight this, and we are going to the mat.”

Comcast Spectacor, landlord to the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center, and which has sought to keep the team in South Philadelphia, did not close the door on the Sixers would always be welcome at their arena.

“Our door will always be open for the 76ers to join us in South Philadelphia if they ever conclude that is what is best for their team,” Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO Daniel Hilferty said in a statement, noting that the company has joined the Phillies in a plan to turn much of the Sports Complex into a gleaming fan district. “Either way, we always want what is best for Philadelphia.”

Chinatown residents gathered outside City Hall around 2 p.m. Wednesday ahead of a meeting between the mayor and Chinatown leaders. A number of leaders said they had received calls from the mayor’s office Tuesday afternoon, inviting them to a meeting that evening, the holiday of the Mid-Autumn Festival. That traditional Chinese celebration is similar to Thanksgiving, where families gather to eat together under the full moon.

Late Tuesday the mayor’s office called again — to postpone the meeting until Wednesday, Chinatown supporters said.

As Parker was slated to meet with Chinatown leaders Wednesday afternoon, dozens gathered outside City Hall and begged her to reconsider building an arena at the edge of Chinatown.

“Mayor Parker,” they chanted to the beat of drums, “listen to the people.”

But around 2:40 p.m., word reached the crowd that Parker was endorsing the Sixers arena with people shouting “shame” and promising to vote out elected officials who back the proposal.

The urgency around the Sixers’ proposal has accelerated during the last three weeks, with the release of city-sponsored impact studies on Aug. 26, the opening of City Council’s fall session Sept. 5, and the Sixers’ declaration that time was running short for them to achieve their planned 2031 opening.

On Sept. 7, hundreds of arena opponents staged a loud, rain-soaked march through Center City, the second big demonstration in 15 months to close streets, stop traffic, and assert Chinatown’s resistance to the project. On Sept. 11, the mayor held a town-hall meeting at the Convention Center that drew supporters and opponents of the project.

The city impact studies, conducted by outside consultants and paid for by the Sixers, concluded that the arena may be appropriate for Center City but would pose substantial risk to Chinatown.

At the town hall meeting, Chinatown residents and activists had argued that an adjacent arena would wreck their community, eventually driving away people and businesses, while labor-union leaders insisted that Philadelphia needed to support a project which could boost jobs and help the downtown economy.

Ryan Boyer, the leader of the Building and Construction Trades Council and one of the project’s biggest supporters, told those in attendance that Chinatown could be protected and that the decline of struggling Market Street East, the business corridor where the arena would stand at 10th Street, must be halted.

“If you go to East Market,” he said, “it is desolate and it is dangerous.”

The Sixers announced the project more than two years ago, in July 2022, contending predicting that the arena would bring jobs and vitality to the corridor, which suffered from COVID-19-driven declines in office occupancy and transit ridership. Some storefronts are boarded and closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.