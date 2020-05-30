Latest Demonstrators march from City Hall toward Art Museum
A crowd of demonstrators began marching from Philadelphia City Hall down John F. Kennedy Boulevard just before 1 p.m. Saturday, stopping traffic in the area.
Organizers said the group would continue to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where the city’s Black Lives Matter group plans to begin a protest at 2 p.m.
— Anna Orso, Mensah Dean, Oona Goodin-Smith
Photos: Philadelphians gather to mourn George Floyd
Police watch from a distance as demonstrators at City Hall chant peacefully
After gathering at Dilworth Park to kneel silently for nine minutes, a group of about 150 demonstrators remained outside City Hall, chanting and holding signs.
Police officers, mostly bike patrol, stood about 25 yards away. Several officers in plain clothes also stood closer to the demonstrators.
Some demonstrators chanted “I can’t breathe” and “Justice for Floyd.”
A 28-year-old protester who would only give his name as K.C. said coming out to show support for Floyd felt imperative.
“It’s become a demand of support, not just an option, for everybody in every state,” he said. “We should treat every person as if it’s a family member.”
K.C. said he hoped the protest would remain peaceful but wasn’t sure.
“I hope it’s going to be peaceful, but given what’s been happening in Atlanta and New York, I’m not too sure,” he said.
The organizers of the City Hall demonstration said they planned to join another protest scheduled to begin outside the Art Museum at 2 p.m.
— Laura McCrystal, Sean Collins Walsh, Mensah Dean, Anna Orso, Oona Goodin-Smith
Nine minutes of silent kneeling in Philly
Demonstrators kneel at Philly City Hall ‘to mourn George Floyd’
A group of about 150 people gathered at Philadelphia City Hall before noon on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd. They knelt silently in Dilworth Park for nine minutes, the same amount of time they said the police knelt on Floyd’s neck in Minneapolis.
Josh Yeboah, who said he organized the protest, said demonstrators are “here to mourn George Floyd.”
He called for peace and asked demonstrators to follow social-distancing guidelines. “This is going to be a peaceful protest,” he said. “We are social distancing from police.”
Demonstrators knelt and held signs, some that read “I can’t breathe” and “Justice for George.” A man near the front of the crowd held a sign above his head that read: “That could have been me.”
They maintained six feet of distance between them as they knelt, and nearly all wore masks. About a dozen police officers on bikes and motorcycles watched nearby, on the street just outside Dilworth Park.
After the nine minutes of kneeling, demonstrators stayed outside City Hall, holding signs and repeating chants such as “I can’t breathe" and “Say his name: George Floyd.”
— Anna Orso, Mensah Dean, Oona Goodin-Smith
Mayor Jim Kenney vows Philly police will be respectful, says city has experience handling large demonstrations
A day before a planned demonstration outside City Hall over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Mayor Jim Kenney on Friday vowed that police will treat the protesters with respect, and said he was hopeful the city will avoid the destruction seen in some demonstrations elsewhere.
“In the midst of a global pandemic, America’s original sin of racism has not gone dormant,” Kenney said at a virtual news conference. “Black Americans are outraged, and they should be. I’m outraged, too. As a white man, I will never know the heartbreak and trauma that the black community continues to experience. But I want black Philadelphians to know that I and other city leaders stand with them and are here to support them during this painful time.”
— Sean Collins Walsh
Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis
As unrest spread across dozens of American cities on Friday, the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis, where the police killing of George Floyd sparked the widespread protests.
Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have been ordered to be ready to deploy within four hours if called, according to three people with direct knowledge of the orders. Soldiers in Fort Carson, in Colorado, and Fort Riley in Kansas have been told to be ready within 24 hours. The people did not want their names used because they were not authorized to discuss the preparations.
The get-ready orders were sent verbally on Friday, after President Donald Trump asked Defense Secretary Mark Esper for military options to help quell the unrest in Minneapolis after protests descended into looting and arson in some parts of the city.
— Associated Press
Demonstrations planned in Philly for Saturday afternoon
As protests continue in Minneapolis and other cities across the country following the death of George Floyd, Philadelphia demonstrations are planned for Saturday afternoon.
Philadelphia’s Black Lives Matter group has planned a demonstration beginning at 2 p.m. outside the Art Museum. On its Facebook page, the group said the gathering is for not only Floyd, but “all our family members we’ve lost to police violence, and all Black communities terrorized by police.” Another gathering in Philadelphia is planned for noon at City Hall, where organizers say they will kneel in peaceful protest over Floyd’s death.
Mayor Jim Kenney said Friday that he shares in the outrage of black Philadelphians, and said the police will respect the First Amendment rights of protesters. “We’ll be respectful, and we expect people to be respectful and to express their anger, express their concern,” Kenney said.
— Laura McCrystal
Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck charged with murder; protests spread across U.S.
The white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday and charged with murder, and crowds broke overnight curfews imposed to try to stem violent protests over police killings of African Americans that have spread to cities across the U.S.
On Minneapolis’ south side, officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets to drive back crowds of protesters who then set cars and businesses on fire and broke into stores, including some near a police station.
Shortly before midnight, scores of officers on foot and in vehicles moved in to curb the violence a day after city and state leaders faced blowback for their handling of the crisis. Protesters on Thursday torched a police station soon after it was abandoned by police and vandalized dozens of businesses.
— Associated Press