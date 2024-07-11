John Dougherty sentencing: Ex-Local 98 leader to learn fate after guilty verdicts
Dougherty was found guilty of embezzling money from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was also convicted in 2021 on bribery charges.
Former labor leader John Dougherty will be sentenced Thursday after having been found guilty of bribery and embezzlement charges.
Dougherty and former City Councilmember Bobby Henon were convicted on bribery charges in 2021. In December, Dougherty and former Local 98 president Brian Burrows were convicted of embezzling more than $600,000 from their union.
Prosecutors have recommended Dougherty receive 11 to 14 years in prison, and want him to pay more than $2.1 million in restitution to Local 98, which he led for nearly 30 years.
Dougherty asked for leniency from the judge, citing his commitment to Philadelphia and the union he led for decades.
John Dougherty faces sentencing hearing today
Today’s the day John Dougherty will finally learn his fate.
The former labor leader — who, over three decades at the helm of the city’s powerful electricians’ union, reshaped politics and organized labor in Philadelphia in his image — faces sentencing this morning on bribery and embezzlement charges.
How much prison time could Johnny Doc get?
It’s the question that’s hung over John Dougherty’s head since his conviction on bribery charges three years ago. It surfaced once more after another jury found him and former Local 98 president Brian Burrows guilty in their embezzlement trial last year. And as each of the ex-union chief’s codefendants have faced sentencing this year, it’s been asked again and again.
Just how much prison time will Dougherty get?
Who is Johnny Doc?
John Dougherty, widely known as “Johnny Doc,” is the former longtime business manager of Local 98 and once led the Philadelphia Building Trades Union. He was forced to resign from both positions after a Philadelphia jury in 2021 convicted him and former Councilmember Bobby Henon on federal bribery charges.
In December, a federal jury found Dougherty guilty on embezzlement charges. Jurors determined,Dougherty and Brian Burrows — the ex-union chief’s codefendant and trusted lieutenant — misspent more than $600,000 on everything from pricey Atlantic City birthday bashes and extensive home repairs to dozens of mundane purchases for groceries and household goods.
Upcoming dates
Aug. 13: Former Local 98 president Brian Burrows is scheduled to report to prison to begin serving his four-year sentence.
Aug. 20: Contractor-turned-star government witness Anthony Massa faces sentencing for billing Local 98 for home repairs worth more than $380,000 at the houses of Dougherty, his family members, and his fellow Local 98 officials.
Sept. 16: The scheduled date for John Dougherty’s retrial on extortion charges alongside nephew Greg Fiocca — that is, if the government decides to proceed.
– Jeremy Roebuck and Oona Goodin-Smith