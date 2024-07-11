John Dougherty sentencing: Ex-Local 98 leader to learn fate after guilty verdicts

How much prison time could Johnny Doc get?

It’s the question that’s hung over John Dougherty’s head since his conviction on bribery charges three years ago. It surfaced once more after another jury found him and former Local 98 president Brian Burrows guilty in their embezzlement trial last year. And as each of the ex-union chief’s codefendants have faced sentencing this year, it’s been asked again and again.

Just how much prison time will Dougherty get?