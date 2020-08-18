One man said he’d left the camp for a city shelter a few weeks ago, only to return to the Parkway. The shelter’s curfew hours had clashed with his shifts at a construction site. He liked the relative privacy of his tent staked to the ball field, and the fact that he could come and go as he pleased. On Monday, with a clear-out looming, the man — who asked not to be named because of privacy issues — was hoping to find a city outreach worker so he could reenter a shelter.