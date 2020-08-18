Latest ‘We’re here to stand strong'
Jen Bennetch, 35, is one of the organizers of the Ridge Avenue encampment. She said if and when the police arrive they will be ready.
”We’re here to stand strong, that’s what the residents want to do. We’re tired of being kicked around,” she said Tuesday morning. She noted that many had been evicted from other encampments.
She accused the Philadelphia Housing Authority of “fraud, waste and mismanagement,” for allowing properties to sit vacant while people live in encampments like the one she has lived in since late June.
— Mensah M. Dean
Activists guard the Parkway encampment
Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a group of around 75 activists assembled on the baseball field at the Parkway in anticipation of warnings that the city would evict the encampment starting at 9 a.m. Dressed in black clothing and face masks, the group piled wooden pallets at the entrances to the encampment, while others stood guard around the perimeter.
People in helmets line the perimeter of the park with homemade shields — made of plywood, plastic and other materials. Residents and advocates who spent the night here said it was quiet overnight, a contrast to the last eviction threat, when the cops were present even though the eviction threat had already been called off, they said. There’s been no sign of police or city officials so far this morning.
— Oona Goodin-Smith, Aubrey Whelan
Council members ask Kenney to return to the negotiating table
Two Philadelphia City Council members have asked officials not to clear the homeless encampments, and instead “return to the negotiating table as soon as possible in hopes of coming to an amicable resolution.” The message from Kendra Brooks and Jamie Gauthier, came in a letter they penned to Mayor Jim Kenney and posted on Twitter late Monday.
Both of their offices have been in communication with encampment organizers, and they said they’d like to be in the room for future negotiations between organizers and the city.
”Addressing the housing crisis will take collaboration and partnership on the part of all elected officials, federal agencies, community members, and organizers,” they wrote. “We have no time to waste.”
— Erin McCarthy
Camp occupants consider their next steps
At the parkway encampment on Monday, occupants and organizers were working through their next steps.
Someone had laid one of the city’s orange metal signs warning of Tuesday’s eviction on the camp’s donation table, its message a bright, unmistakable reminder that no more charitable assistance will be forthcoming on the Parkway.
Upon hearing the news, some residents began packing their things, having decided to sleep on the streets elsewhere. Others hoped to enter shelters, even though many had come to the camp to avoid the shelter system.
One man said he’d left the camp for a city shelter a few weeks ago, only to return to the Parkway. The shelter’s curfew hours had clashed with his shifts at a construction site. He liked the relative privacy of his tent staked to the ball field, and the fact that he could come and go as he pleased. On Monday, with a clear-out looming, the man — who asked not to be named because of privacy issues — was hoping to find a city outreach worker so he could reenter a shelter.
The situation wasn’t ideal, but he was unsure what other option he had. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” he said.
— Aubrey Whelan, Alfred Lubrano
— Jessica Griffin
Philly says encampments on the Parkway and on Ridge Avenue must close
Having endured withering heat waves, an omnipresent pandemic, and a succession of storms — both political and meteorological — since its inception 69 days ago, the homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is scheduled to be cleared out by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Throughout the summer, far-flung supporters from the suburbs and other communities rallied to buttress the site of 100 to 150 occupants as nearby neighbors railed against it.
In the end, city officials who had been negotiating with encampment organizers to find a way to house those who live rough and open in Center City declared the issues that separated the parties insurmountable. Further talks, Mayor Jim Kenney said, would be “fruitless.”
Officials then ordered the site shuttered by posting signs at 9 a.m. Monday on the ball field of tents on N. 22nd St. that has become an urban village, as well as a lightening rod for issues of poverty, equality, race, mental health, and drug addiction.
“After several weeks of face-to-face discussions, and more than two months of concerted efforts by our administration, I have come to the conclusion that further negotiations would be fruitless,” Kenney said in a statement. “I take this step again with a heavy heart, as a last resort, and in recognition of the growing health and safety concerns at the sites.”
A similar notice announced the shuttering of a smaller encampment on Ridge Avenue protesting policies of the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
— Alfred Lubrano, Aubrey Whelan