View all
8:33 AM - August 18, 2020
Latest
8:33 AM - August 18, 2020

Latest ‘We’re here to stand strong'

Jen Bennetch, 35, is one of the organizers of the Ridge Avenue encampment. She said if and when the police arrive they will be ready.

”We’re here to stand strong, that’s what the residents want to do. We’re tired of being kicked around,” she said Tuesday morning. She noted that many had been evicted from other encampments.

She accused the Philadelphia Housing Authority of “fraud, waste and mismanagement,” for allowing properties to sit vacant while people live in encampments like the one she has lived in since late June.

» READ MORE: Once-homeless Philly families are squatting in PHA houses. The agency wants them out.

— Mensah M. Dean

8:00 AM - August 18, 2020
8:00 AM - August 18, 2020

Activists guard the Parkway encampment

People use wood pallets to block of entrances to the field along 23rd Street in preparation for a possible eviction from the encampment at 22nd and the Parkway, in Philadelphia, August 18, 2020.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
People use wood pallets to block of entrances to the field along 23rd Street in preparation for a possible eviction from the encampment at 22nd and the Parkway, in Philadelphia, August 18, 2020.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a group of around 75 activists assembled on the baseball field at the Parkway in anticipation of warnings that the city would evict the encampment starting at 9 a.m. Dressed in black clothing and face masks, the group piled wooden pallets at the entrances to the encampment, while others stood guard around the perimeter.

People in helmets line the perimeter of the park with homemade shields — made of plywood, plastic and other materials. Residents and advocates who spent the night here said it was quiet overnight, a contrast to the last eviction threat, when the cops were present even though the eviction threat had already been called off, they said. There’s been no sign of police or city officials so far this morning.

— Oona Goodin-Smith, Aubrey Whelan

7:51 AM - August 18, 2020
7:51 AM - August 18, 2020

Council members ask Kenney to return to the negotiating table

Two Philadelphia City Council members have asked officials not to clear the homeless encampments, and instead “return to the negotiating table as soon as possible in hopes of coming to an amicable resolution.” The message from Kendra Brooks and Jamie Gauthier, came in a letter they penned to Mayor Jim Kenney and posted on Twitter late Monday.

Both of their offices have been in communication with encampment organizers, and they said they’d like to be in the room for future negotiations between organizers and the city.

”Addressing the housing crisis will take collaboration and partnership on the part of all elected officials, federal agencies, community members, and organizers,” they wrote. “We have no time to waste.”

— Erin McCarthy

6:00 AM - August 18, 2020
6:00 AM - August 18, 2020

Camp occupants consider their next steps

At the parkway encampment on Monday, occupants and organizers were working through their next steps.

Someone had laid one of the city’s orange metal signs warning of Tuesday’s eviction on the camp’s donation table, its message a bright, unmistakable reminder that no more charitable assistance will be forthcoming on the Parkway.

Upon hearing the news, some residents began packing their things, having decided to sleep on the streets elsewhere. Others hoped to enter shelters, even though many had come to the camp to avoid the shelter system.

One man said he’d left the camp for a city shelter a few weeks ago, only to return to the Parkway. The shelter’s curfew hours had clashed with his shifts at a construction site. He liked the relative privacy of his tent staked to the ball field, and the fact that he could come and go as he pleased. On Monday, with a clear-out looming, the man — who asked not to be named because of privacy issues — was hoping to find a city outreach worker so he could reenter a shelter.

The situation wasn’t ideal, but he was unsure what other option he had. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” he said.

— Aubrey Whelan, Alfred Lubrano

5:45 AM - August 18, 2020
5:45 AM - August 18, 2020

Photos: City officials post notices saying camps will be shuttered

City employees post a second notice sign from the City of Philadelphia at the encampment at 22nd and the Parkway on Monday.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
City employees post a second notice sign from the City of Philadelphia at the encampment at 22nd and the Parkway on Monday.
A Park Ranger walks past tents at 22nd and the Parkway. The Ranger was there to deliver a second notice to people camping at the site on Monday.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
A Park Ranger walks past tents at 22nd and the Parkway. The Ranger was there to deliver a second notice to people camping at the site on Monday.
City employees post a second notice sign at the encampment at 22nd Street and the Parkway on Monday.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
City employees post a second notice sign at the encampment at 22nd Street and the Parkway on Monday.

— Jessica Griffin

5:00 AM - August 18, 2020
5:00 AM - August 18, 2020

Philly says encampments on the Parkway and on Ridge Avenue must close

A Park Ranger, at 22nd and the Parkway, the Ranger was there to deliver a second notice from the City of Philadelphia, to people camping at 22nd and the Parkway, August 17, 2020, in Philadelphia.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
A Park Ranger, at 22nd and the Parkway, the Ranger was there to deliver a second notice from the City of Philadelphia, to people camping at 22nd and the Parkway, August 17, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Having endured withering heat waves, an omnipresent pandemic, and a succession of storms — both political and meteorological — since its inception 69 days ago, the homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is scheduled to be cleared out by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Throughout the summer, far-flung supporters from the suburbs and other communities rallied to buttress the site of 100 to 150 occupants as nearby neighbors railed against it.

In the end, city officials who had been negotiating with encampment organizers to find a way to house those who live rough and open in Center City declared the issues that separated the parties insurmountable. Further talks, Mayor Jim Kenney said, would be “fruitless.”

Officials then ordered the site shuttered by posting signs at 9 a.m. Monday on the ball field of tents on N. 22nd St. that has become an urban village, as well as a lightening rod for issues of poverty, equality, race, mental health, and drug addiction.

“After several weeks of face-to-face discussions, and more than two months of concerted efforts by our administration, I have come to the conclusion that further negotiations would be fruitless,” Kenney said in a statement. “I take this step again with a heavy heart, as a last resort, and in recognition of the growing health and safety concerns at the sites.”

A similar notice announced the shuttering of a smaller encampment on Ridge Avenue protesting policies of the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

» READ MORE: City posts notices that Philly homeless encampments on the Parkway and on Ridge Avenue must close

— Alfred Lubrano, Aubrey Whelan