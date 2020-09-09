Latest Bearing witness
Holding a large video camera at the ready, artist Fred Schmidt-Arenales, 28, of East Falls, said he was on the Parkway to keep both the police and the media honest.
“I’m here to capture scenes of anything that happens over the course of the morning to make visible whatever police brutality may occur. The mainstream media doesn’t cover the gravity of it.”
He said the fight for housing is too import leave to others. “The issues being fought over here today have implications nationwide.”
The Whole Foods Market at Pennsylvania Avenue and North 22nd Street was boarded up as the store remained open. Young people with video cameras who’d come to witness today’s events stopped there for coffee and bagels. Along the wooden barricade, someone had written in black, “Houses stand empty while homelessness grows.”
— Alfred Lubrano
To stay or go?
James Lowery, 43, originally from Germantown, was firing up his grill on the grounds of the Rodin Museum, making tea around 6:30 a.m. He’d moved across 22nd Street from the more densely populated baseball field a month ago, after the large grassy site became too crowded.
Lowery said he’s ready to leave Wednesday, and he believes others are, too.
“People will disperse in peace,” said Lowery, who has worked as a landscaper. “You don’t want to stay when they don’t want you to stay. I’ll take my tent and find another site. And I’ll continue to enjoy life. It’s about moving up. The day doesn’t stay still. The Earth keeps moving.”
Sitting in an office chair under a tree in the ball field on the Parkway, John Witherspoon had a decision to make. It was 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, and he knew that by 9, the city would ask him to move out. Whether he’d stay or go was something he hadn’t yet figured out.
“At 9, I’ll decide. Not now,” he said.
Having lived in the encampment since June, Witherspoon has become quite comfortable with the site and the people in it. He’s spoken to city outreach workers, but he doesn’t think they’re offering anything worthwhile.
“They just give me the runaround and offer me a place in a shelter. But I live outside, and I like to come and go as I please.”But just in case, I have my belongings ready to go."
— Alfred Lubrano
Police block streets around Parkway encampment
Before sunrise, a few encampment occupants were stirring, speaking softly in small groups in the humid gloom.
— Alfred Lubrano
Encampment supporters protest against evictions on eve of notice date
— Jose F. Moreno
Council members speak out against planned clearing
Two Philadelphia City Councilmembers who have been involved in talks between the city and encampment organizers are again voicing opposition to the plan to clear the sites.
“We appreciate the City’s willingness to continue discussions in good faith, and we acknowledge that the City put a great deal of effort into providing encampment residents with housing support. We are also grateful to the encampment organizers for advocating for housing justice while facing pressure from a massive bureaucratic system,” Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Jamie Gauthier said in a joint statement Tuesday. “The fact that an agreement remains unattainable is a reflection of just how difficult it is to secure safe, permanent housing for all Philadelphians, but it still does not justify clearing the encampments during a global pandemic.”
— Staff reports
What will happen to the homeless now forced to leave the Parkway encampment?
Sitting bare-chested in the grass behind the Rodin Museum, just yards from the pensive Thinker, Vincent Wilson waited for his damp shirt to dry on the branch of an evergreen and shared a weighty thought about life: “I should not be here.”
An Army veteran living homeless for a month in the Benjamin Franklin Parkway encampment with his wife, Shirlet, he explained how the coronavirus ended his tiling business and any chance to pay rent. “I got skills,” Wilson, 61, declared. “I just need somebody to give a damn.”
Shirlet, 45, packed the couple’s belongings in their tent. As soon as they heard the city would be clearing out the encampment this week, she made a reservation at a Super Eight motel with what was left of her monthly disability money.
“It’ll be chaos here,” Wilson said. “We’re going.”
After nearly three months and two postponed closures, the Parkway encampment of about 150 people on a 22nd Street ball field — along with three hybrid sites at the Rodin, the Azalea Garden, and outside Philadelphia Housing Authority headquarters on Ridge Avenue — is scheduled to be dismantled at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
How the dispersal will happen, whether it will be peaceful, and where the homeless will go are topics of nervous speculation among the five entities locked in a hopeless standoff in the dirt: community activists who helped organize the encampments; city officials; leaders of advocacy, outreach, and homeless-service provider organizations; neighborhood residents, and the homeless themselves.
— Alfred Lubrano
Philadelphia keeps clearing homeless encampments. But who is being helped?
The way Faith Burdick sees it, the encampment outside the Philadelphia Housing Authority headquarters in Sharswood saved her life.
Burdick, who has a heart condition that has nearly killed her three times, was standing on the corner near the encampment when she collapsed, and an older resident of the camp, Teddy Munson, rushed to her side. He helped her to the very lawn chair where she was sitting last week, ahead of a posted eviction date of Sept. 9. As she waited, organizers at this and a larger encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway tried to negotiate with the city for an alternative to what’s become of a half dozen other encampments in the last few years — all closed through a program the city touts as a humane national model.
That model relies on persuading people to enter shelter rather than merely forcing them off the premises — but Burdick, 46, said she’d tried taking them up on it and wasn’t sold. Though her nine months on the street had brought gunpoint robbery, rape, and hunger, the shelter seemed worse. It was too far from her doctors, and it too felt unsafe. Within two weeks, she was back at the encampment.
“This is home,” she said.
The number of homeless encampments nationwide has increased tenfold since before the recession, an analysis by the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty found. And the encampments, which started in June and have drawn more than 100 residents to intentionally prominent (and controversial) sites, have forced a larger conversation in Philadelphia. Now, shutting them down won’t be simple: They’ve resisted two previous eviction orders with volunteer defense teams and legal petitions. The city also says they’ve prevented outreach workers from entering.
But while some say closing encampments is just necessary to protecting public space and preserving order, critics describe it as “squeezing a balloon” — moving people from one location to another, without addressing underlying causes. Philadelphia has already closed three encampments this year, despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that doing so during the pandemic poses a public-health threat — a concern echoed by local experts, who have urged the city to leave current camps intact.
Mike Dunn, a spokesperson for the city, said in an email there is a larger strategy at play that has connected half of those leaving encampments with city services.
— Samantha Melamed