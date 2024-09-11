Town hall tonight on Sixers arena proposal in downtown Philly. Here's what to know.
Mayor Cherelle Parker has yet to take a firm position on the proposed arena, which is opposed by a majority of Philly residents, according to a new poll.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker will hold a town hall tonight about the Sixers' proposed arena in Center City.
The two-hour town hall will take place at the Convention Center, and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Fliers directed people to enter the convention center at 13th and Arch Streets. It is unclear if the town hall will be livestreamed.
Parker has yet to take a firm position on the proposed arena, but has spoken favorably about the job creation the project could spur and is aligned with trade unions in favor of the arena project.
The Sixers are requesting its deal with the city include a provision that could allow the team to receive local taxpayer backing in the future.
A recent citywide poll found 56% of Philadelphia voters oppose a downtown Sixers’ arena, while only 18% support it.
Mayor Cherelle L. Parker will host a meeting with community members about the proposed Sixers arena tonight, an event likely to draw a crowd of residents passionate — in one way or another — about the controversial project.
Parker is set to hold the two-hour town hall event at the Convention Center on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Fliers have been circulating in neighborhoods near the site of the proposed project at 10th and Market Streets.
Highlights from city-sponsored study of impact of Sixers' proposed arena
The 18,500-seat arena would generate about $1.9 billion in additional economic activity over the course of its construction and 30 years of operation, resulting in $390 million in net tax revenue for the city, its school district, and the state. That’s far less than the nearly $1.5 billion in net tax revenue that the team claims the project would produce, based on a study it has declined to publicly release. (The team said Tuesday that it used a different cost estimation method that prevents an apples-to-apples comparison. Applying the 76ers’ method to the study’s findings would result in about $1 billion in net tax revenue.) Academics who study stadium finance caution that consultants’ estimates are often overstated.
Although the project would not cause direct “housing displacement” in nearby Chinatown, meaning no housing would be torn down, an arena could cause indirect displacement through gentrification and loss of cultural identity.
The Sixers’ goal of increasing transit use to 40% of fans, while another 40% travel by car, is attainable but not a foregone conclusion. Traffic would remain manageable if no more than 40% of attendees drive, but even marginal increases in auto use beyond that threshold would result in gridlock at critical intersections.
The construction of an arena at 10th and Market Streets would be “appropriate for Center City Philadelphia, assuming it is done well,” according to the design review. But the review also included concerns about the proposal, such as the lack of a public space like an outdoor plaza — a common feature in recent arena projects elsewhere.
The opening of a new arena would generate 53 additional entertainment events a year in the Philly market, including 35 additional concerts, according to the economic impact study. This number will be hotly debated in the coming months. A recent study commissioned by Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Wells Fargo Center, found that the Philadelphia market would see only eight to 12 additional concerts a year with a new arena.
» READ MORE: City releases long-awaited studies on impact of a downtown Sixers arena
– Jeff Gammage and Sean Collins Walsh
New Jersey is trying to entice the Sixers to move to Camden
As the debate over the construction of a potential Sixers arena in downtown Philadelphia takes center stage in City Hall, policymakers may now have to contend with a plot twist in the two-year-long saga: competition from across the river.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration told the Sixers in a letter last week that the state could award up to $800 million in tax credits — as well as borrow hundreds of millions of dollars — to support an arena in Camden and a broader “large-scale redevelopment project.”