Town hall tonight on Sixers arena proposal in downtown Philly. Here's what to know.

Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker to hold town hall about proposed Sixers arena tonight

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker will host a meeting with community members about the proposed Sixers arena tonight, an event likely to draw a crowd of residents passionate — in one way or another — about the controversial project.

Parker is set to hold the two-hour town hall event at the Convention Center on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Fliers have been circulating in neighborhoods near the site of the proposed project at 10th and Market Streets.