The 911 calls and body-worn camera footage will be released Wednesday, Nov. 4. The decision to wait to publicly release the body-camera footage and 911 calls from Wallace’s death was something of a surprise. City officials had shown the video to Wallace’s relatives on Thursday, and their lawyer, Shaka Johnson, said he thought the materials should be made public. Johnson told reporters the footage made clear Wallace was experiencing a mental health crisis, that people on his street were yelling to the police that he was mentally distressed, and that one officer told the other, “Shoot him,” before both began firing.