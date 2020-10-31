Neighbors cheer on protesters as they walk through West Philly
— Raishad Hardnett
Protesters gather near the home of Walter Wallace Jr.
Protesters gathered at 60th and Locust streets in West Philadelphia near where Walter Wallace Jr. was killed by police on Monday. The crowd ultimately decided to head to the police precinct at 55th and Pine after some neighbors expressed concerned over the location of today’s protest.
Activist YahNé Ndgo spoke to the crowd about the decision to move. “It’s really, really important. When we converge on a space where there has been trauma, and we make sure we do that in a way that is going to be good for the people who have experienced that trauma,” she said.
“...Helicopters are now flying above their homes, and there are massive numbers of police officers, all around their homes, police officers the same individuals who murdered a family member or community member. It is that good and right for us to stay here. We need to go."
The protesters, numbering around 250 according to police estimates, began to walk toward 55th and Pine.
— Raishad Hardnett
Police officers involved in killing still not identified
Four days after the killing of Walter Wallace Jr., the police department and city officials still have not identified the two officers who shot Wallace when responding late Monday afternoon to his family’s home on the 6100 block of Locust Street.
The 911 calls and body-worn camera footage will be released Wednesday, Nov. 4. The decision to wait to publicly release the body-camera footage and 911 calls from Wallace’s death was something of a surprise. City officials had shown the video to Wallace’s relatives on Thursday, and their lawyer, Shaka Johnson, said he thought the materials should be made public. Johnson told reporters the footage made clear Wallace was experiencing a mental health crisis, that people on his street were yelling to the police that he was mentally distressed, and that one officer told the other, “Shoot him,” before both began firing.
On Friday, the police officers' union reiterated that it also wanted the evidence released.
— Chris Palmer
As Philly approaches ‘unprecedented’ weekend, officials try to calm tension over police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.
National Guard troops took up posts throughout Philadelphia on Friday as the city prepared for weekend protests related to the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. and the crescendo of a contentious election cycle — all poised to collide with the intensifying coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Jim Kenney called it “perhaps the most unprecedented time” in city history.
The mayor and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also announced that they and Wallace’s family had agreed to wait until Wednesday to release the 911 calls and body-worn camera footage from the two officers who fatally shot Wallace on Monday. The hope, Kenney said, was to “provide enough time to calm tensions and for the recordings to be released in the most constructive manner possible.”
“There’s multiple crises going on at any given time,” Kenney said. “I can’t tell you what’s going to happen on Saturday, Sunday, and onward, but we take it a day at a time.”
— Chris Palmer