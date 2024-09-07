Opponents of proposed Sixers arena will protest in Center City today

Rally location, march route, and speakers

Organized by Asian Americans United and the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance, the event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., starting at City Hall before proceeding east on Market Street. Participants will then head north on 11th Street to Race Street, then back south on 10th Street. The march is expected to end at the Chinatown gate near Arch Street, organizers said.

“We’ll rally with voices from diverse Philly neighborhoods then march into Chinatown with the power of the people,” Asian Americans United wrote in a social media post announcing the march.