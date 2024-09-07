Opponents of proposed Sixers arena will protest in Center City today
The event, organized by Asian Americans United and the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance, is slated to begin at 1 p.m. near City Hall and include a march through Chinatown.
Rally location, march route, and speakers
Organized by Asian Americans United and the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance, the event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., starting at City Hall before proceeding east on Market Street. Participants will then head north on 11th Street to Race Street, then back south on 10th Street. The march is expected to end at the Chinatown gate near Arch Street, organizers said.
“We’ll rally with voices from diverse Philly neighborhoods then march into Chinatown with the power of the people,” Asian Americans United wrote in a social media post announcing the march.
Organizers aim to surpass size of last year's demonstration
March organizers aim to surpass the size and scope of the June 2023 demonstration that shut down Center City streets and packed the area east of City Hall with sign-waving protesters.
Saturday’s weather forecast calls for scattered showers and a high of 77 degrees – not quite the gorgeous weather that bathed marchers last year.
Chinatown activists say a new impact study affirms their concerns about a planned Sixers arena
Chinatown residents and business owners have argued for two years that building a new Sixers arena on their doorstep would wreck a vulnerable and valuable immigrant neighborhood.
Now a new, city-sponsored analysis adds credence to those concerns.
The Sixers arena took center stage as City Council returned to session. A vote could come this fall.
One of the most powerful labor leaders in Philadelphia stood outside the City Council caucus room on Thursday, waiting to talk to lawmakers about a topic of mutual interest.
“A little thing called the arena,” said Ryan Boyer, chair of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council.