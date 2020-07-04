About 20 protesters gathered outside of 30th Street Station in West Philadelphia around noon on Saturday. The group calling themselves Red Fists Rising painted their hands as a symbol of honoring civil rights activists who have died in the last few decades.The groups organizer, Ash’Raka Juel, directed the group on a planned march to link up with other demonstrations against police brutality in Center City.”This world must be respected by everybody,” he said. “We’re not here for defense, we’re here for offense. We’re not waiting for White supremacists to attack, we’re trying to push them out.”The group raised their painted fists in silence for nine minutes before their march, a symbolic gesture referencing the amount of time an officer in Minneapolis kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, killing him.