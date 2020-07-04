Latest Red-fisted protesters gather to remember civil rights activists who have died
About 20 protesters gathered outside of 30th Street Station in West Philadelphia around noon on Saturday. The group calling themselves Red Fists Rising painted their hands as a symbol of honoring civil rights activists who have died in the last few decades.The groups organizer, Ash’Raka Juel, directed the group on a planned march to link up with other demonstrations against police brutality in Center City.”This world must be respected by everybody,” he said. “We’re not here for defense, we’re here for offense. We’re not waiting for White supremacists to attack, we’re trying to push them out.”The group raised their painted fists in silence for nine minutes before their march, a symbolic gesture referencing the amount of time an officer in Minneapolis kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, killing him.
— Vinny Vella
You will have a chance to “tap” the Liberty Bell
At 2 p.m. today, Independence National Historical Park, the Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of Revolution, and the Descendants of the Declaration of Independence will cohost the annual tapping of the Liberty Bell, and this year, people all over the world can participate.
This year’s ceremony will be livestreamed globally for the first time, and all are invited to join U.S. naval ships, fire departments, churches, and other institutions in showing their own expression of freedom through tapping a glass, ringing a bell, or banging on a pot or pan.
”In the recent weeks, with the pandemic and rightful indignation of racial and religious inequalities, everyone is in need of demonstrating a positive way to proclaim the rights and freedoms represented by the Liberty Bell,” Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of Revolution president Ben Wolf said in a statement, calling the event “a show of solidarity for everyone’s liberties.”
The in-person tapping will be administered by several descendants of the signers of the Declaration of Independence — donning masks and gloves and maintaining six feet apart — including Lucy Duke Tonacci, a descendant of Richard Henry Lee, and the Rev. W. Douglas Banks, fifth-generation grandson of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, who was enslaved by Jefferson.
— Ellen Gray, Hadriana Lowenkron
Bring your phone to the Art Museum steps and see the “Liberty Bell” in a new way
A giant “Liberty Bell” is set to be swinging above the Art Museum steps this Independence Day, but you’ll need a phone app to see it. The “bell” is part of a major augmented reality artwork scheduled to debut July 4 at sites in six U.S. cities, including Philly, according to its organizers.
Viewers who download an app, 4th Wall, from either Apple’s app store or Google Play and bring their phones to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be able to watch artist Nancy Baker Cahill’s work Liberty Bell appear, Pokémon Go-style, hovering in the air above the museum. The augmented reality work shows an animated bell shape made of red, white, and blue ribbons of color. It swings and rings — eventually deconstructing then reconstructing in what the artwork’s local sponsors describe as “an uncomfortable, but cohesive moment.” It’s about a minute and a half long.
Liberty Bell is intended to raise questions of what freedom means right now — and for whom — as the country endures a pandemic and citizens demand racial justice, said Baker Cahill in a statement accompanying the work’s release. “You can’t have a conversation about freedom and not talk about the history of slavery and inequality in the United States. … That’s the conversation we need to have.”
— Becky Batcha, Ellen Gray
Protests against police brutality planned around Philly on Independence Day
A number of protests against police brutality are scheduled throughout the Philadelphia area on Independence Day. Marches and rallies have been held regularly in Philadelphia and in cities across the country following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes in May.
Events scheduled Saturday include a “fists for the fallen” memorial at 30th Street Station, a demonstration against police terror at the Municipal Services Building, a rally and march for Black trans lives at Penn’s Landing, and a “refuse fascism” protest against President Donald Trump at Dilworth Plaza. A rally against Floyd’s death and systemic racism is also planned in Atlantic City. On Sunday, a rally and march against racism is scheduled to start at City Hall.
— Staff reports
At Penn State and other campuses, Black studies professors and students lead the call for change
Pennsylvania State University president Eric Barron didn’t consult with the school’s African American Studies department before crafting his response to the killing of George Floyd.
He should have, said department head Cynthia Young.
“It just feels like this is a moment where our expertise should be central to whatever response the university crafts,” said Young, an associate professor of African American Studies and English.
In his May 30 statement, Barron pledged the school’s commitment to “disrupting hate, bias and racism whenever and wherever we encounter it and to creating the most inclusive and diverse community that we possibly can.” Days later, he announced steps to get there, including antibias training for all employees and a new commission on racism, bias, and community safety.
The 25-member department wanted more. In a June 16 letter to Barron, its members advocated cutting ties with local police and disarming campus police, requiring all students to take a course in anti-Black racism, offering more support to Black students and scholars and creating a task force on local policing and communities of color. A petition supporting their statement has drawn more than 1,000 signatures.
The concerns mirror those from Black student groups and professors around the country calling for change and a leading role in reforms in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.
— Susan Snyder
Philly set out to decriminalize protests. Instead, critics say, it’s silencing free speech.
Mayor Jim Kenney led a push to decriminalize protest-related violations in 2016, ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The idea was to prevent a repeat of the 2000 Republican National Convention, when 400 people were jailed on criminal charges — but most cases were thrown out and civil rights lawsuits followed.
The process of arresting protesters and giving them civil citations has been used widely during the month of civil unrest that began May 30. More than 750 people have been arrested, cited, and released, while criminal charges have been largely reserved for looting or violence. Many are glad to avoid the criminal-legal system. But civil rights lawyers say the citation process is being used to make illegal arrests and stifle free speech and is being used inequitably.
— Samantha Melamed
Penn removes statue of slavery supporter, forms group to look at campus iconography
The University of Pennsylvania on Thursday announced it would remove the statue of a slavery supporter from its quad and form a group to review all campus iconography.
“This group will engage in broad outreach across our community and advise us on further steps to ensure that the placement and presence of statues and other prominent iconography better reflects our achievements and aspirations to increase the diversity of the Penn community,” Penn president Amy Gutmann, Provost Wendell Pritchett, and Executive Vice President Craig Carnaroli said in a campus message.
The statue of George Whitefield, a mid-18th century evangelical preacher who led the campaign to allow slavery in Georgia, was erected in the early 20th century, Penn said. Whitefield’s connection to Penn stems from the university’s earliest days. He owned a church meetinghouse at Fourth and Arch Streets that was purchased by Benjamin Franklin, Penn’s founder, to house the Academy of Philadelphia, which was a predecessor to Penn.
— Susan Snyder