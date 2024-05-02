Penn remains quiet as protests enter second week; police crackdown at UCLA and Dartmouth
As police crackdown at UCLA, Dartmouth, and elsewhere, protests at Penn over Israel's war in Gaza quietly continue.
Protests over the Israel-Hamas war have escalated at college campuses across the country. Hundreds of people have been arrested.
A tent encampment at the University of Pennsylvania is in its eighth day, ignoring orders from school administrators to disband. The school's administration remains quiet on its plans as commencement approaches.
The protesters are calling for Penn to disclose its financial holdings, divest from any investments in the war, and provide amnesty for pro-Palestinian students facing discipline over past protests.
In Los Angeles, police moved in on a fortified encampment at UCLA early Thursday morning.
Photos: Police move in against protesters at UCLA
The Penn administration remains mum about its plans for handling the encampment, which has remained at about 60 members since last week, or whether it had set a deadline for the camp to come down, as interim President J. Larry Jameson had called for last week. The university spokesperson declined comment on those questions or whether the board of trustees was involved in the decision-making.
There have been petitions and calls from faculty groups to let the encampment stand and to remove the threat of discipline from student and faculty protesters; Penn said earlier this week that it had initiated disciplinary processes involving some protesters.
90 arrested at Dartmouth, police say
Police in New Hampshire said they made 90 arrests and took down tents at Dartmouth College Wednesday night.
In a statement, Police Chief Charles B. Dennis said protesters had been warned their tents were not permitted and were told they must disperse multiple times.
At UCLA, police move in on fortified encampment
Police removed barricades and began dismantling a pro-Palestinian demonstrators’ fortified encampment early Thursday at the UCLA campus after hundreds of protesters defied police orders to leave, about 24 hours after counter-protesters attacked a tent encampment on the campus.
The law enforcement action comes after officers spent hours threatening arrests over loud speakers if people did not disperse. Hundreds of people had gathered on campus, both inside a barricaded tent encampment and outside of it in support.