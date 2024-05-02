Penn remains quiet as protests enter second week; police crackdown at UCLA and Dartmouth

Penn remains quiet as protests enter second week

The Penn administration remains mum about its plans for handling the encampment, which has remained at about 60 members since last week, or whether it had set a deadline for the camp to come down, as interim President J. Larry Jameson had called for last week. The university spokesperson declined comment on those questions or whether the board of trustees was involved in the decision-making.

There have been petitions and calls from faculty groups to let the encampment stand and to remove the threat of discipline from student and faculty protesters; Penn said earlier this week that it had initiated disciplinary processes involving some protesters.